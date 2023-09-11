iPhone 15 launch could signal the end of these two iPhones

If you really like the look of the iPhone mini, now may be your last chance to pick one up. The iPhone 13 mini, the last smaller-sized iPhone sold by Apple is currently very low in stock — a sign that Apple may choose to discontinue it in favor of new devices.

As originally stated by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in a tweet ahead of the 2023 'Wonderlust' Apple Event , stock is either low or no more for the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, and the iPhone 14 Pro models.

If previous years are any indication and we do see the removal of the iPhone 13 mini from the Apple Store it would be the final nail in the coffin for Apple’s mini iPhone, the last of its kind still sold by Apple.

The Online Apple Store will be updated on the night of the event, with the new lineup of iPhones likely to be revealed at the event. Apple usually announces the changes to the lineup during the event, so we don’t have long to wait.

What does this mean if you still want a mini?

The iPhone 15 , iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are all set to be announced at this year’s Apple Event. If it follows the pattern set by previous years, preorders will go live on September 15 with a release date of September 22.

As of right now, the oldest iPhone you can buy from Apple is the iPhone 12 but the iPhone 11 can be traded in for credit towards your next device.

However, it’s worth keeping in mind that low or no stock is not necessarily the final nail in the coffin for Apple iPhones. There’s always a chance that this stock change is random and linked to other things like renewed interest in older devices. The iPhone 13 mini is the last available mini phone so Apple fans may be buying it at a quicker rate than expected.