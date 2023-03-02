iPhone developers gain new tools to benchmark their apps against the competition

Apple has announced new App Store tools designed to give developers a way to compare their apps' metrics with those of their peers.

The new Peer Group Benchmarks are available to developers via the App Store Connect tool that they already have access to and offers information on metrics such as usage, monetization, and more.

With the addition of Peer Group Benchmarks, developers will be able to get a better understanding of how their apps' perform compared to similar ones in the App Store. They can then make more informed decisions about their apps, and their business, based on the information presented to them.

All data is good data

Apple announced the new feature on its developer website (opens in new tab), saying that "Peer group benchmarks provide powerful new insights across the customer journey, so [developers] can better understand what works well for [their] app and find opportunities for improvement."

The description goes on, saying that "apps are placed into groups based on their App Store category, business model, and download volume to ensure relevant comparisons. Using industry-leading differential privacy techniques, peer group benchmarks provide relevant and actionable insights — all while keeping the performance of individual apps private."

Developers are already commenting on what the new Peer Group Benchmarks feature will mean for them.

"The new benchmarks and improved analytics features will give me very clear goals to focus on while improving the user experience of my apps,” said Soosee and Posture Pal developer Jordi Bruin.

Smriti Sharma and Saurabh Bhambry, co-founders of Billsy, said that they're "genuinely thrilled about Apple’s launch of the Peer Group Benchmark feature, as it would help us uncover valuable insights to enhance our app."

Developers can learn more about Peer Group Benchmarks on Apple's developer website (opens in new tab) right now.

