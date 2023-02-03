LG now supports the Apple TV app, Apple Music, AirPlay, and HomeKit in 100 countries

LG is rolling out support for Apple services to a ton of televisions.

In a press release from earlier today, the company announced that it was adding support for the Apple TV App, Apple Music, AirPlay, and HomeKit to its webOS Hub. According to LG, this update will make the services available on televisions in over 100 countries and regions.

The company says that "10 times as many brands are now available on webOS Hub than in early 2021, with LG now working with 200 partners in total including Seiki, Eko, Stream System, Konka, Aiwa, and Hyundai. Through these efforts, LG is now primely positioned to deliver on its promise of pioneering streamlined content viewing experiences for millions of people around the globe."

In order to access these services, customers with a compatible television just need to go to the webOS Hub. For Apple TV, the webOS Hub Home Screen has a dedicated app. LG says that Apple Music should also be available through a dedicated app. At this time, it's unclear exactly how AirPlay and HomeKit work, but they're unlikely to need dedicated apps and are likely enabled through a television or the webOS Hub's settings.

At this time, there's no word from the company if other services like Apple Arcade or Apple Fitness Plus could come to their televisions. Those are still accessed on the television through dedicated hardware like the Apple TV 4K for the full experience.

LG already launched some compatibility years ago

This is just the latest upgrade LG has made to support Apple's services. Back in 2021, the company rolled out a dedicated app for Apple Music. In the same year, LG added a dedicated Apple TV app as well.

LG also isn't the only place where Apple's services have expanded recently. Late last year, it was reported that Apple Music and the Apple TV app were both coming to Windows. Last month, the Apple Music app finally launched on Windows, but it is currently limited to devices running Windows 11.