More adverts could arrive on Apple's App Store by Christmas

After confirming earlier this year that it plans to introduce more adverts to its iOS App Store on iPhone and iPad, Apple has this week confirmed to developers that its promised new placements could arrive on your phone by this holiday season.

In a note sent to developers this week, Apple has invited some app makers to a session next week telling them more about Apple's upcoming expansion of Search Ads in the App Store.

As reported by CNBC (opens in new tab) developers like Eric Seufurt (opens in new tab) received the invite which states "Get ready to promote your app this holiday season — with new placements available soon."

Ad expansion

Apple says in the invite that apps are "more important than ever before" and that new opportunities coming to Apple Search Ads will let developers promote their apps to even more customers on the App Store "this holiday season", giving us a clearer time frame of a previously announced expansion.

In July Apple announced (opens in new tab) an expansion of ads coming to its Today tab on the App Store and says these ads "will only contain content from apps’ approved App Store product pages, and will adhere to the same rigorous privacy standards."

The move is wrapped in some controversy because privacy changes to tracking in iOS 14 and beyond have meant ad services run by the likes of Facebook have vastly decreased in value and effectiveness on Apple's platforms, meanwhile, the company continues to invest in its own advertising business.

It also follows reports earlier this year that Apple is planning to expand its adverts even more into apps like Apple Maps, News, and even the default Stocks app on iPhone.

Last week Apple unveiled the company's latest best iPhone, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, as well as a new Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and new AirPods Pro.