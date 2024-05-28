Someone made a LEGO Apple Store including a removable roof, glass walls, and a slew of iconic products – and you could too
You could one day find this in a real Apple Store.
There are few retail outlets more iconic than the Apple Store these days and LEGO is all about taking popular culture and turning it into something you can build out of little plastic bricks. So with that in mind it's perhaps only a matter of time before you can build your own Apple Store — and someone already did it.
LEGO Ideas offers people a way to effectively crowd-source their own LEGO ideas (that's probably where the name came from!) and if projects get enough votes they stand a chance of being turned into a real LEGO kit. Now, someone proposed an idea for a LEGO Apple Store and it looks stunning.
That Apple Store comes complete with the familiar glass front and a removable roof so that you can dive in, while the insides are filled with iconic Apple products for you to play with (or place lovingly, if you prefer.)
Build it and they will come
This LEGO Ideas offering comprises 1,539 different parts and represents Apple's past, present, and future, the product page reads. Iconic Apple products found in the kit, should it become real, would include an iMac G3, iPod mini, AirPods, an Apple Watch, and an Apple Vision Pro.
At the time of writing this project requires another 3,900 votes to move onto the next milestone and hopefully, one day, you could be buying a LEGO Apple Store from a very real Apple Store near you.
Just how much it might cost, however, doesn't bear thinking about.
