The Apple Back to School Event is live in South Korea, Australia, and more — Here are all the offers you can get

If you’re in one of a handful of locations around the world, you can take advantage of some pretty excellent Apple Back to School offers and deals.

As MacRumors has pointed out, Back to School offers have gone live for Apple users in Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, and South Korea. It will run from January 4 up until March 13. In Australia, you can get up to $240 on an Apple gift card with select purchases. In Brazil, buying an iPad gets you an Apple Pencil, and buying a Mac gets you a pair of AirPods .

Both South Korea and New Zealand fall in line with Brazil’s Back to School offers, giving you an Apple Pencil with iPad purchases and AirPods with Mac purchases.

Student Deals all year round

If you don’t happen to live in one of the locations named above and don’t want to wait for Apple’s Back to School offers to go live later this year in the UK and US, there’s another way to get some deals.

Apple offers an education discount on both the virtual and physical Apple Store, giving you extra goodies and gift cards with purchases. If you don’t have an Apple Store near you , you can get there online by simply going to the Edu version of the Apple Store.

Generally speaking, these offers don’t tend to be quite as good as the Back to School discount but there are other factors that may affect this. For instance, the Apple Store trade-in values have just changed , giving less for old Apple tech but more for its competitors. You can use a trade-in voucher towards a new device with a student discount, which might make now the perfect time if you have one of the phones that have just received a pay bump.