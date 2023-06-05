The tvOS 17 update for Apple TV brings more FaceTime to your living room

In a cavernous new hall at Apple Park in Cupertino, Tim Cook kicked off WWDC by unveiling a slew of new software updates to the company's products. Among them: tvOS 17 for the Apple TV, bringing a number of new features to the company's set-top box.

While perhaps not historically the most exciting of Apple's WWDC 2023 updates, this one is definitely an update well worth taking a look at. Why? Because it finally adds a feature that some have been crying out for — FaceTime support. Beyond that, a redesigned Control Center and other small tweaks will surely be welcome changes for fans of the home theater system.

New to tvOS

Apple's tvOS 17 update brings with it a number of changes including a redesigned Control Center and a new collection of screensavers for those who like that sort of thing.

But undoubtedly the biggest change here is support for FaceTime, with Apple saying that tvOS 17 will take full advantage of Continuity Camera. The same feature uses your iPhone as a camera for your Mac -- and now it's been expanded to the Apple TV for the first time.

The result is a new way to put your FaceTime calls on the big screen. In fact, Apple's announcement also confirmed that you can easily move a live call between devices — take a call that's underway on your iPad and switch to using it on your Apple TV, for example.

The tvOS software update is expected to go through a months-long beta program before being made available to the public this fall, likely in or around September.

Apple announced the new Apple TV software update alongside new updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch as well as the 15-inch MacBook Air and a new Mac Studio.

We're covering all the WWDC 2023 announcements live and as they happen. Don't miss all our Apple VR, iOS 17, macOS 14, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 news so far.