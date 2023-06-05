The WWDC 2023 goodie bag is cool, if you need a hat

Guests attending WWDC 2023 from today have received an in-person gift from Apple. Developers attending the long-anticipated week of events have been given a goodie bag of treats, although there's no VR headset to be found.

Developers receive a tote bag when they register for the event at Apple's Infinite Loop campus. And one developer, Quentin Zervaas, has shown all the swag in his bag on Mastodon.

Inside the bag, there's a set of enamel pins that include custom Apple logo designs, the "face holding back tears" emoji, an iPhone 3G, the Finder app icon, and the Apple Park spaceship. There's also a thermos with the WWDC23 logo on it and a nice blacked-out hat.

The goodie bag maybe isn't as exciting as goodie bags from the Academy Awards, which famously include ridiculous gifts like vacations and plastic surgery - but I'd take a cool hat.

WWDC 2023 baby!

WWDC 2023 is here, and the excitement is through the roof. In a few hours, the world will finally see what Apple has been working on, and rumors suggest that the company has been working on a lot.

If reports are true, we're going to see the much-anticipated Apple VR headset, which could be an absolute game-changer for the world of tech. And, of course, iOS 17 will be shown alongside iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17.

The team at iMore is like a bunch of kids in a candy shop waiting to find out what the VR headset is called and how much it costs. New reports suggest a price closer to $2000, but that's still going to break the bank.

WWDC 2023 will be live-streamed from 10 am PT, and you can also check out the iMore Liveblog for to-the-minute updates of everything being announced. If you want to have your say, join the iMore forums and let us know what you think as the keynote is happening.