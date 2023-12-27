These end-of-the-year Amazon deals are perfect for the new year — Get the perfect refresh with these reductions
You can get them all before the new year if you act now.
Now that the holiday season is underway and we are approaching the end of the year, a few excellent deals have gone live on Amazon, making it the perfect time to get all those devices and accessories to complement your 2024 resolutions.
Some of these deals will be at their lowest-ever price, whereas others are just solid reductions well worth considering. Given this is one of the last major sales events for a few months, it’s the perfect time to pick up some deals.
New year, new you
MacBook Air 15-inch 8GB 256GB |
$1299 $1049 at Amazon
Perfectly portable and with a decently large screen, the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is one of the best laptops you can buy right now and the $250 saving makes it even better. Coming with an excellent chip and well-designed internals, you won't need to upgrade for some time.
Price check: B&H Photo $1,049, Best Buy $1,049
- MacBook deals: Amazon | B&H Photo | Best Buy
- Laptop deals: Dell | Best Buy | Walmart | Lenovo | HP | Newegg | Amazon
- Gaming laptop deals: Dell | Walmart | Lenovo | Best Buy | HP | Amazon | Razer
Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones |
$348 $228 at Amazon
Known for their excellent noise canceling capabilities, premium feel, and up to 30 hours of battery life from a short charge, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are fantastic for working in an office, going on a walk, or any other function you can think of.
Price Check: $229.99 at Best Buy | $229.99 at Target
- Headphone deals: Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon | Dell
- Earbuds deals: Best Buy | Walmart | Amazon | Samsung | Dell
Amazon Fire 4K TV (55-inch) |
$549.99 $299.99 at Amazon
With built-in smart features to watch the best Apple TV + movies and TV shows and a 55-inch 4K UHD screen, the Amazon Fire TV is an excellent choice to wind down in those cold evenings. Pull up a seat by the Amazon Fire.
iPad 10th-gen |
$449 $399 at Amazon
The excellent 10th gen iPad is a great entry point for any potential tablet fans and, at $100 off, it has just become even better. It boasts a great processor and a lovely range of colors, making it perfect for anyone who doesn't want to spend the earth but wants Apple's latest and greatest.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.