These end-of-the-year Amazon deals are perfect for the new year — Get the perfect refresh with these reductions

You can get them all before the new year if you act now.

Amazon end of year sales
Now that the holiday season is underway and we are approaching the end of the year, a few excellent deals have gone live on Amazon, making it the perfect time to get all those devices and accessories to complement your 2024 resolutions. 

Some of these deals will be at their lowest-ever price, whereas others are just solid reductions well worth considering. Given this is one of the last major sales events for a few months, it’s the perfect time to pick up some deals. 

New year, new you

MacBook Air 15-inch 8GB 256GB | $1299 $1049 at Amazon

Perfectly portable and with a decently large screen, the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is one of the best laptops you can buy right now and the $250 saving makes it even better. Coming with an excellent chip and well-designed internals, you won't need to upgrade for some time. 

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones | $348 $228 at Amazon

Known for their excellent noise canceling capabilities, premium feel, and up to 30 hours of battery life from a short charge, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are fantastic for working in an office, going on a walk, or any other function you can think of. 

Amazon Fire 4K TV (55-inch) | $549.99 $299.99 at Amazon

With built-in smart features to watch the best Apple TV + movies and TV shows and a 55-inch 4K UHD screen, the Amazon Fire TV is an excellent choice to wind down in those cold evenings. Pull up a seat by the Amazon Fire. 

iPad 10th-gen | $449 $399 at Amazon

The excellent 10th gen iPad is a great entry point for any potential tablet fans and, at $100 off, it has just become even better. It boasts a great processor and a lovely range of colors, making it perfect for anyone who doesn't want to spend the earth but wants Apple's latest and greatest. 

