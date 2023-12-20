These great Amazon gift deals will arrive just in time for Christmas — last-minute holiday present ideas for Apple fans
It’s not too late!
Gift shopping can be stressful, especially at this time of year when everyone is trying to pick up that last choice to make their friends and relatives happy. If you have almost picked up everything you need, only to remember one person who you haven’t shopped for yet, iMore has you covered.
All the choices below are great for any tech lover and will all arrive just in time for Christmas. Pick some out and get ready for the big day!
Some great last-minute finds
Beats Studio Buds |
$149.95 79.95 at Amazon
The Beats Studio buds are not just a decent choice of earphone but a fashion statement in themselves thanks to that Beats logo. With great compatibility with Apple devices, IPX4-rated sweat resistance, and noise-canceling capabilities, it is packed with great features for that price.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) |
$249
With some of the great features you can find in the significantly more expensive AirPods Max but a much better price point, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 have great noise canceling, ann excellent battery life, and some very smart software.
Apple Watch Series 9 (41m GPS) |
$399
Though it is a bit of a luxurious gift choice, the Apple Watch Series 9 is an excellent watch, being the best Apple Watch you can buy right now. Due to a legal dispute with the blood oxygen sensor, you only have a limited time to pick this up and it’s still an excellent choice.
InnoView Portable Monitor (15.6 Inch) |
$199.99 $99.99 at Amazon
If you are shopping for someone who wants to run a dual monitor setup or has limited space, this 15.6-inch external monitor has a protective case and built-in speaker, making it great to bring with you on the move.
Blink Outdoor smart security camera |
$234.98 $119.99 at Amazon
Give the gift of security this year with these excellent smart cameras. With built-in support for watching the live feed through your phone and a two-way mic system, it's super convenient and an excellent gift choice for those in need.
