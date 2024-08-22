This Apple-1 from Steve Jobs' desk could fetch $1 million at auction

The Apple-1 is arguably one of the most iconic computers. What would make one more iconic? Perhaps if it was from the desk of Steve Jobs? That's exactly the case with this Apple-1 head for auction at Christie's on September 12.

This particular Apple-1 is one of only 200 ever made, and with only around 70 known to still exist, it’s rather rate. But what really cranks up the price on this device is its backstory. This isn’t just an Apple-1; it’s the Apple-1 that belonged to Jobs himself, sitting on his desk in 1976.

Adding to the mystique of this auction is the fact that this Apple-1 comes from the collection of the late Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft and legendary collector of technological memorabilia. Allen’s collection must be like the Louvre for nerds.

Apple-1 computers have a history of pulling in some serious cash at auctions from mint, sealed original iPhones to things as basic as business cards. In 2014, a model sold for a whopping $905,000, setting the current record. More recent sales, though still impressive, have seen prices cool a bit, with one selling for $815,000 in 2016 and another for $677,196 in 2021. But Steve Jobs’ Apple-1 is expected to smash past records, potentially even cracking the $1 million mark.

A recap of "Steve Jobs-owned" auctions

This isn't the first time memorabilia associated with Jobs has sparked a bidding frenzy. Previous sales have seen items like his high school yearbook and a handwritten Atari memo go for tens of thousands of dollars. A signed Apple II manual even hit $787,000. But perhaps the most noteworthy was the original Apple partnership contract, which fetched a staggering $1.6 million.

If you can’t quite stretch to a million-dollar computer, there’s still plenty of Steve Jobs memorabilia out there to snag. Just this year, a pair of Birkenstocks worn by Jobs sold for a jaw-dropping $218,750. Yes, worn sandals. Meanwhile, a Jobs-signed check from 1976 fetched $177,000, and a business card went for $180,000.

