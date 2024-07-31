This Apple auction includes a $300k Apple-1 Computer, sealed devices, and exclusive items

There have been tons of high-profile Apple auctions over the last few years, including some huge figures changing hands for mint, sealed original iPhones. We've also seen things as basic as business cards bring in a lot more money than you might expect. And right now, there's an Apple auction that you can get involved in.

The auction, run by the folks at RR Auction, as is so often the case with Apple-related actions, includes a ton of lots that are listed for a variety of different fees ranging from $300,000 to just $100. At the very top of the pile was an Apple-1 computer gifted by Jobs and Woz to Apple's first applications engineer, Dana Redington.

This item is quite a little bit of Apple history, as RR Auction's lot description explains:

"Sought-after 'NTI'–style Apple-1 computer (also commonly known as the Apple I, or Apple Computer 1) restored to full functionality, complete with all components and accessories required for operation. This board comes from the collection of early Apple employee Dana Redington, who has owned it since early 1978. Accompanied by a detailed letter of provenance from Redington, explaining that the Apple-1 was given to him by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak."

What else is available in the auction?

The full auction has around 207 different lots listed, with a variety of items up for grabs. These span across a range of categories including those related to NeXt and Apple as well as iPhones, iPads, and a range of Apple computer hardware. There were also lots that fell under the Steve Jobs category, including signed business cards.

Notably, there are several sealed first-generation iPhones up for sale. The most expensive one here is a rare 4GB model, listed at $80k – very expensive, but a far cry from the most expensive device sold. There are two others, with the cheapest lot listed at $8k. There's also an unsealed version, and a bunch of sealed iPhones from more recent years.

Alongside the sealed iPhones, you'll find a large number of sealed iPods. These range from Touch models to Shuffles, and come in a variety of storage sizes and colors. As I mention, the rest of the auction contains other computing items, Steve Jobs memorabilia, and general Apple memorabilia (including employee-exclusive items and awards).

