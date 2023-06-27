This Apple bundle saves you $340 on AirPods, Apple Watch and Mac

Sometimes you need to refresh your setup a little – that could be a new laptop and a pair of headphones to go with them, or a new Apple Watch and headphones to complete the full circle. We've selected some of the best deals on Amazon that you can toss together for a mega saving, netting you some of the best Apple devices for a big saving.

There's the MacBook Air M1, which remains at one of the best prices for a Mac at the moment. Link that up with a pair of AirPods Max, and you can listen to Apple Music at the best quality that Apple can pump out, getting the best Spatial Audio experience you possibly can. Close that laptop and take your headphones on the go with an Apple Watch Series 8, the cellular connection letting you go out and about without your phone nearby.

All these deals can be found on Amazon, where there's a combined saving of $340 overall – a massive discount on some of Apple's coolest devices.

Massive Apple savings

MacBook Air M1 | $999 $799 at Amazon This is the biggest saving of the three – $200 off full price. Arguably still one of the best looking Macs that Apple currently sell, the M1 Air is still a super powerful little slim-line MacBook. This price is the lowest price we've seen on the MacBook, and it's unlikely to be beaten any time soon.

AirPods Max | $549 $479 at Amazon While the AirPods Max have been cheaper in the past, this $70 saving is still a great deal on Apple's most premium pair of headphones. That's on all the colors as well, so you can get exactly the option you want.

Apple Watch Series 8 Cellular | $499 $429 at Amazon The Cellular model of the Series 8 is usually more expensive by quite some margin, but now it's only $30 more than the standard version, making it an excellent option. This remains the lowest price that the cellular model has been – although do remember you'll need to get a data plan for the watch as well.

This bundle isn't an official one from Amazon, but it is a great way of getting some new gear with a massive saving. Each of the devices can be bought separately for their deal prices as well, so if you're just looking for some AirPods or a new Apple Watch, then this will still save you loads of money.

Our favorite deal is the MacBook Air M1 – it is still a very solid machine that looks amazing, and that $200 discount is a massive saving. We would recommend picking up one of the best MacBook Air cases to go with it though so that you can keep your new MacBook safe from damage.

With Prime Day around the corner, you might be waiting to see what kind of Apple Prime Day deals might be coming. These products here might not see much of a further discount, apart from perhaps the AirPods Max – so you can pick them up without too much worry.