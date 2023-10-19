This $250,000 'Billionaire's' collection of Apple gadgets features 7,586 diamonds and a Swiss-made Watch

If you’ve ever thought that Apple’s products weren’t expensive enough, or indeed beneath you, then you’ve probably been waiting for this custom collection of them, designed for the super-wealthy to the tune of $250,000.

Swedish Luxury brand Golden Concept has today unveiled its ‘Billionaire’s Gadgets’, which features a “heavily modified, platinum-plated and diamond-set versions” of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, AirPods Max, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It also comes with a Swiss-made automatic watch from Golden Concept built to the design of the Apple Watch Series 9. Oh, there’s also a diamond-coated version of GC’s Royal Edition Apple Watch case too. All of this comes in a handcrafted black oak box with a white leather interior, each tailor-made to the customer “with multiple customization options available.”

The eye-watering lineup totals 505.8 labor hours to create. But what exactly do you get for your hard-earned quarter of a million dollars?

What’s in the box?

The custom iPhone 15 Pro Max contains a custom 213g platinum backplate, and 2,448 hand-set, brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 36.72 carats.

The AirPods Max features platinum-plated earcups (there’s a lot of platinum), 1,395 hand-set, brilliant cut diamonds (there’s a lot of diamond) adding up to 41.85 carats.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has been redesigned to feature a 59g platinum casing on the top and bottom of the watch. This one has a paltry 677 hand-set diamonds worth 6.98 carats.

Even the Apple Watch case has more than 3,000 of those diamonds (hand-set, brilliant cut, in case you were wondering), and the Swiss-made Automatic Watch is exclusive to the collection.

CEO and founder Puia Shamsossadati said the insane price point “reflects the painstaking labor and artisanal excellence that has gone into creating these four unique pieces” which will apparently appreciate with time. That is unless you decide to take that Apple Watch Ultra 2 on your next triathlon, or you accidentally leave your diamond-encrusted AirPods Max on the subway so that whoever finds them can pay off their mortgage.