This is what we really want to see in an iPhone 15 and 15 Pro

Now that WWDC has wrapped up for another year, the next event that many are looking forward to, is the next iPhone event before the end of the year.

Since the iPhone 4S in 2011, the usual trope sees WWDC announce the latest software updates and a new iPhone then arrives between September and November.

There are plenty of rumors as to what the iPhone 15 lineup will feature, from a Dynamic Island appearing in all models to USB-C finally debuting with the Pro models, alongside a Periscope lens.

So with this in mind, we’ve had a think as to what we’d like to see from an iPhone 15, which could convince us to make the upgrade from our older models.

Life on the Island

(Image credit: Apollo)

John-Anthony Disotto — How-To Editor

The Dynamic Island has been deserted essentially since the iPhone 14 Pro’s reveal last year, and now, with the iPhone 15 approaching and rumors of the whole lineup getting the same notch revamp, it’s time for Apple to do more.

Yes, WWDC had Dynamic Island sessions for developers, but there’s no new functionality for the Island in iOS 17. I’d love to see the Dynamic Island get a huge improvement with the launch of the iPhone 15 that trickles down to the iPhone 14 Pro. Add some reasons to upgrade to the new iPhone’s versatile hole-punch without just releasing the same neglected feature we’ve had for nearly a year.

I want Apple to showcase more first-party apps, more third-party apps, and even new use cases for the Island that my brain can’t even fathom as of yet. Surprise and delight me, so I can feel like the reason I wanted to upgrade last year wasn’t just a dumb decision on my part. And new iPhone 15 owners can experience a Dynamic Island that is relevant and useful and not just the reincarnation of the TouchBar.

Gimme some more curves

(Image credit: iMore)

Tammy Rogers — Staff Writer

I love my iPhone – it's big, beautiful, and lovely (to a point) in the hand. There is just one problem, ergonomically, with the current crop of iPhones that bothers me perhaps more than it should – the edges of the device.

They’re all hard, and a bit… angular. My favorite shape of iPhone was the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max; impossibly thin, premium feeling, and super curvy. Those metal surrounds were smooth and supple, like holding a pebble with a screen. It felt good, and loads more comfortable than the straight-lined iPhones of old.

Alas, Apple eventually found the curves too much, and opted to return to that angular finish with the iPhone 12. I’d like to see us go back to that feeling of a smoother iPhone – ditch the stupid angles, and embrace the smooth.

Periscope Camera

(Image credit: Andrew Williams)

Karen Freeman — Contributor

Let’s face it, I’ve upgraded to the new iPhone pretty much every year in my decade-plus of being an Apple tech journalist, so I’ll probably upgrade again this fall regardless. But the rumored periscope camera and the 6x optical zoom it could bring has particularly piqued my interest.

Which, if the latest rumors are true, may come only to the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year. I’ve never bought a Max or Plus iPhone of any kind; not just because of the cost factor but because I don’t want to schlep around a huge phone. I have small hands, small pockets, and can only carry a tiny phone-wallet-keys cross-body bag most of the time.

Still, I’m intrigued by the periscope camera, and the other improvements (hello Sony sensor !) coming to the iPhone 15 lineup. That darned periscope may just be enough to convince me to go to a Pro Max this time.

Return of TouchID

(Image credit: iMore)

Daryl Baxter — Features Editor

I have a confession - I’ve never been keen on FaceID to unlock my iPhone. Ever since the iPhone X replaced TouchID back in 2017, there have been countless times when my face just doesn’t register, so I have to type in my passcode.

This is especially annoying when I’ve had to use Apple Pay at a Store. Using TouchID with my iPhone 8 Plus was far easier and faster, especially when we were all using face masks back in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was going on.

And even though FaceID has gotten quicker at recognizing faces, it still has trouble when in direct sunlight, and sometimes it can randomly fail.

So let’s see TouchID return in iPhone 15 Pro to the power button, similar to how the iPad mini and iPad use TouchID. This way, it also brings a second method of authentication in case one fails, so it’s secure and far more convenient once again.

USB-C

(Image credit: Apple)

Stephen Warwick — News Editor

An all but guaranteed upgrade, the lack of USB-C on iPhone has gone from a strange omission to a mild inconvenience, to a huge pain in the backside. iPhone is now the only device I own that uses this aging charging port and I can’t wait to be rid of it.

USB-C will mean one charging cable for my Macs, iPads, and iPhones in the house, as well as cross-compatibility with lots of other USB-C cables I already own.

Another great bonus is the improvement to data transfer speeds that will open up some cool opportunities for new hardware and more.

Dialing it up to 15

There was a time that the newest iPhone launch was an important event. There would be queues outside many stores around the world on launch day, and letting people know that you had the latest iPhone was a big deal to others.

While that’s subdued somewhat over the past few years, the excitement for a new iPhone still lingers, which is thanks in part to the newest software updates announced at WWDC each year. These software updates usually launch within the same week as an iPhone toward the end of the year.

A few of us on the team are already planning to upgrade to the next iPhone - whether that’s for work, the newest, exclusive color, or just because we want to use the latest camera. But it’s still fun to see what Apple’s been working on for several years, and whether it will find a place in our best iPhone list .