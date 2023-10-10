With this $80 ecobee Smart Thermostat Prime Big Deal Days reduction, you can make a big saving on your energy bills

Now that the days are starting to get colder, you may be using your thermostat a little more than you would like. Luckily, the ecobee Smart Thermostat with two SmartSensors is the best way of monitoring your electricity use and saving a little bit more each month. With this Prime Big Deal Days $80 reduction, you'll make up that for that in energy savings in no time.

Though you could opt to wait for Black Friday which is just a month away, this is such a good deal at 30% off that we can't imagine it being beaten any time soon. Now is the perfect time to make an investment in your smart home.

ecobee Smart Thermostat with two SmartSensors $80 off

ecobee Smart Thermostat| $269.98 $189.99 Keep warm and save The ecobee Smart Thermostat, with some great smart controls, is the best way to check your house's temperature on the go — perfect for those who want to monitor their energy usage. Price Check: Best Buy $249.99 | B&H Photo not available

Smart home deals: Best Buy | Walmart | Amazon

Coming with two compatible SmartSensors to pop on doors and windows, the ecobee Smart Thermostat is Alexa compatible — meaning you can change the temperature on the fly simply by talking out loud. You can set it to preheat or precool your apartment before arriving and can even account for humidity when you set your temperature.

The Smart Sensors can detect when a window or door is open or closed and can give you a notification when its 120-degree motion sensor detects any movement in the home. You can even set up a few very smart features like turning down your heat when you open windows or turning it off when you leave the house.

This makes it an excellent energy saver, as you can set up some intelligent features to control your home on the go.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices near you.