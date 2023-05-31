Your WWDC Twitter hot takes will be on point with this funky Apple hashflag

As we all know at this point WWDC 2023 is now just around the corner. The big Apple event will kick off on June 5 ahead of a week of developer get-togethers and labs. But we're all much more interested in what hardware and software will be announced — and now there's a new hashflag that we can use when discussing it all on Twitter.

The new WWDC 2023 Twitter hashflag is now live ahead of that June 5 opening keynote which means that we can now tweet with the #WWDC23 hashtag and have it automatically replaced by a rather fancy-looking hashflag.

That hashflag will add a colorful Apple logo to the end of the hashtag itself, making for a more visually appealing way for people to easily spot which tweets are related to Apple's huge event.

Lots to share

The #WWDC23 hashflag is now live pic.twitter.com/Dx8b7ZUb3eMay 30, 2023 See more

And calling WWDC 2023 a huge event might not do it justice. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has already suggested this opening keynote could run for more than two hours, while the list of likely announcements is long.

Those include the highly anticipated Reality Pro AR/VR headset as well as a larger 15-inch MacBook Air. There's the possibility of other new Macs joining the list of announcements, and then it's all about software; iOS 17, macOS 14, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 will be joined by tvOS 17 come the big day.

None of those releases will be available to download on day one of course, with a September timeframe the most likely release window.

By then the WWDC 2023 hashflag will be dead and buried, so make sure to make the most of it while it's here. Sure, Twitter might not be the place it once was but it's still sure to be the place to discuss Apple's announcements once WWDC 2023 kicks into gear next week.