Apple only recently unveiled its latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, but you can already save just shy of $200 on one thanks to a limited-time sale at Amazon. The 2020 MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD is discounted to $149 off directly with a further $50 in instant savings applied at checkout automatically. The drop to $1,599.99 marks a return to its lowest price ever making now the perfect time to upgrade.

Pro savings Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2020) Apple's latest MacBook Pro model is available with a near-$200 savings at Amazon in silver or space gray. The 512GB configuration is $149 off with a further $50 in instant savings applied at checkout, matching its all-time low price there. $1599.99 $1799.00 $199 off See at Amazon

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro has the same display size as the MacBook Air, but it packs in much more power with the latest 10th-generation Intel processors on the higher-end versions and an updated Magic Keyboard. The model on sale today is stacked with a 2.0GHz quad-core 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD, and 16GB RAM.

The Pro model also features Apple's Touch Bar and Touch ID sensor, four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, speakers with wide stereo sound, and more. We took the new MacBook Pro to task in our in-depth review, praising its faster speeds, better graphics, and the improved scissor-switch keyboard. We also put together a detailed 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air comparison to help those choosing between the two.

The deal won't last for long, so be sure to make the most of the price drop while you still can. If you miss it or the MacBook Pro isn't quite right for you, then peruse our list of the best MacBook deals for some other ways to save.