Apple's Animoji have been a staple of the iPhone experience since breaking onto the scene with the iPhone X. While Apple did well to market Animoji back then, these new videos are making the feature more popular than ever.

Over the weekend, Twitter user Sophia Tripodi shared a video of her 2-year-old niece as an octopus Animoji, and the results are straight out of a Pixar movie.

The Tweet has garnered millions of views, prompting other users to follow in Tripodi's lead. Not that we're complaining, because each video is more adorable than the last.

This T-Rex is too cute for words