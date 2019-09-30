What you need to know Animoji have gone viral thanks to a series of videos on Twitter.

The videos show adorable children voicing the cartoon emoji.

Each video showcases the power of Apple's feature.

Apple's Animoji have been a staple of the iPhone experience since breaking onto the scene with the iPhone X. While Apple did well to market Animoji back then, these new videos are making the feature more popular than ever. Over the weekend, Twitter user Sophia Tripodi shared a video of her 2-year-old niece as an octopus Animoji, and the results are straight out of a Pixar movie. The Tweet has garnered millions of views, prompting other users to follow in Tripodi's lead. Not that we're complaining, because each video is more adorable than the last. This T-Rex is too cute for words

Let me add to the heartwarming

This adorable kid wants to destroy the world

This kiddo loves his mommy

"We are here to destroy the planet!"

"We are here to destroy the planet!"
Area 51 is for the children

This kid wants to make sure you know they're a dinosaur

Never has a pig had so much fun

My little brother too lmao

A gleeful giraffe giggles

This ghost singing her ABCs isn't so frighteningly cute

My 4 year old sister singing the ABCs😭

"Pink fluffy unicorns…"

Now I have to add my daughter to this thread

Never has someone been so excited to be a poop emoji

This is my nephew 🥺❤️❤️

Animoji can be found in any Apple device that supports Face ID, including the most recent iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.