Best Buy has the latest 10.2-inch iPad on sale for as little as just $249.99 right now. That's almost $80 off its regular price at Apple and other retailers for the 32GB model. You can also save on the 128GB model at a $99 discount. If you missed the deals when the iPad dropped this low ahead of the holidays last year, now's your chance to snag one that low again.

Check out our review of Apple's newest tablet. We gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 and said "... for anyone not wanting to spend a dollar more on an iPad than they absolutely have to, or are buying in bulk for education or enterprise, this new iPad is absolutely the new, better best value in tech today."

The most-recent iPad has a 10.2-inch Retina display with a 2243 x 1668 pixel resolution. Our review points out this size, which is larger than previous generations, helps with productivity since you can put apps side-by-side and work with both of them at the same time.

It also comes with the A10 Fusion chip, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and a 10-hour battery life. You'll get the 8MP 1080p camera on the back with a 1.2MP 720p camera on the front. Some of these things, like the A10 Fusion chip and the cameras, aren't quite up to par with Apple's more advanced machines like the iPad Pro, but they help keep the cost at a much more reasonable level.

Once you've placed your order at Best Buy, head to this guide of the best iPad 10.2-inch cases to pick out some protection and make sure your tablet is covered as soon as it arrives at your home. If you're in the market for a different iPad model, check out our list of the best iPad deals out there right now.