What you need to know
- More renders of Apple's rumored upcoming AirPods 3 have been leaked.
- They depict a design half-way between AirPods and AirPods Pro.
- AirPods 3 are expected in the first half of 2021, possibly at a March Apple event.
Apple's rumored AirPods 3, expected to debut in the first half of 2021 and possibly at an event in March, have just had their design leaked again.
Ahead of the launch, we have got our hands on a new set of AirPods 3 renders from suppliers. The design showcased in the renders is likely the final version which will be released in the market for everyone to purchase.
The design is pretty much in line with the previous render leaks, resembling the design of the AirPods Pro. It appears that the AirPods 3 will have a shorter stem and come with replaceable ear tips, similar to what we have seen with the company's AirPods Pro.
The renders, if legitimate, are reminiscent of previous rumors we've heard from very reliable sources, including Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, that Apple's next set of 'regular' AirPods will adopt a design similar to that of Apple's AirPods Pro. The leak is also very similar to renders shared in February by 52Audio, and could indicate that these will be some of the best bluetooth headphones going this year.
Earlier this week, serial Apple leaker Jon Prosser stated that Apple's March event will take place on Tuesday 23, and that products that are "ready" include AirPods, as well as a new iPad Pro, Apple TV, and AirTags. Aside from the design, Mark Gurman has also said the new AirPods are coming in the first half of 2021. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also stated that we are due an AirPods upgrade this year. Another set of AirPods Pro is also likely on the way.
