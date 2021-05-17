What you need to know
- Apple's Phil Schiller will take the stand for Apple today.
- CEO Tim Cook will make an appearance later this week or early next week, too.
Apple Fellow and former App Store chief Phil Schiller will take the stand today as the Epic Games v. Apple trial meanders its way towards a conclusion. Apple CEO Tim Cook will also make an appearance either later this week or early next week.
Court proceedings should be getting underway as I type this at 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT and will end at 3:15pm PT / 6:15pm ET. There is no telling exactly what time Schiller will get involved, but I am told that he will be questioned by Epic's counsel today.
Apple is largely expected to come out of the overall antitrust trial victorious, although the way the public and developers see things will likely be very different from how the courts do. Developers, in particular, have become disenfranchised by the way Apple has gone about this case.
With Tim Cook and Craig Federighi still to take the stand, Schiller may just be the appetizer to what could be quite a delicious main course.
Apple will be hoping that none of this detracts from its new hardware releases in the coming days. Speaking of which, don't forget to check out the best iPad Pro deals before placing your order!
