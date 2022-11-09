Spotify just made its Apple Watch app way better with improved artwork and listening experience
Apple Watch-owning Spotify subscribers never had it so good.
Spotify has today announced that it is rolling out an updated Apple Watch app that includes a new listening experience, tweaks to artwork, and more.
The new update should be rolling out to everyone downloading the latest version of the Spotify app from the App Store, the company said via blog post.
Sounds wonderful
The newly updated Apple Watch app will reportedly mate it easier to "browse and choose your favorite music and podcasts in Your Library, as well as more quickly download music to listen offline from the watch itself." Spotify also points to a new sleek design that includes "larger artwork, animations, and added functionality."
Spotify says that the new functionality includes swapping on a sign to like it, while the company also notes that it is now easier to spot new episodes of podcasts thanks to a blue dot.
The Spotify Apple Watch app has gone through a few changes of late, some of them enforced. The company recently warned its subscribers not to update to watchOS 9 because it would have prevented them from being able to stream music. That issue was subsequently fixed, and this newly refreshed Apple Watch app will hopefully make it easier than ever to listen to Spotify music via the wearable.
Spotify is now among the best Apple Watch music listening experiences, although we're sure Apple Music would have something to say. Apple's music streaming service is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, making it excellent value despite recent price hikes.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
