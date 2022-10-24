Shock price hikes for Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, and Apple One subscriptions arrive today

Apple is increasing the price of some of its most popular services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, and the Apple One subscription bundle. While the only confirmation is that prices will increase in the United States, the same bump should be expected internationally, too.

Going up

Starting with Apple Music, Apple is increasing its Individual plan by $1 per month, making the new price $10.99. Those who pay for a Family plan will now pay $16.99, or $2 per month extra. People paying for an Individual Annual plan now pay $109 — up from the previous $99.

It's a similar story for Apple TV Plus, too. A monthly plan costs $6.99, up from $4.99 per month, and the Annual plan now costs $69, up from $49.99.

As a result of both increases, the Apple One subscription bundle is also receiving a price hike. The Individual plan is now $16.95 per month, up $2, and family subscribers will pay $22.95 per month, an increase of $3. Those paying for the top-tier Premiere now pay $32.95 per month — another increase of $3.

There has so far been no price increase for other Apple services, with the company telling 9to5Mac that prices are only going up because royalties are. "The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music," a statement reads. Apple says it "introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies." Now that its library is more compelling, it will charge more.

We're told that current subscribers will receive a notification of the new price 30 days before their subscription renews, so there's a chance you won't pay the new price for a few weeks, depending on your billing cycle.