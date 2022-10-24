Shock price hikes for Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, and Apple One subscriptions arrive today
Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Apple One are all getting a price hike.
Apple is increasing the price of some of its most popular services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, and the Apple One subscription bundle. While the only confirmation is that prices will increase in the United States, the same bump should be expected internationally, too.
Going up
Starting with Apple Music, Apple is increasing its Individual plan by $1 per month, making the new price $10.99. Those who pay for a Family plan will now pay $16.99, or $2 per month extra. People paying for an Individual Annual plan now pay $109 — up from the previous $99.
It's a similar story for Apple TV Plus, too. A monthly plan costs $6.99, up from $4.99 per month, and the Annual plan now costs $69, up from $49.99.
As a result of both increases, the Apple One subscription bundle is also receiving a price hike. The Individual plan is now $16.95 per month, up $2, and family subscribers will pay $22.95 per month, an increase of $3. Those paying for the top-tier Premiere now pay $32.95 per month — another increase of $3.
There has so far been no price increase for other Apple services, with the company telling 9to5Mac that prices are only going up because royalties are. "The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music," a statement reads. Apple says it "introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies." Now that its library is more compelling, it will charge more.
We're told that current subscribers will receive a notification of the new price 30 days before their subscription renews, so there's a chance you won't pay the new price for a few weeks, depending on your billing cycle.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.