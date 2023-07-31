iPhone 15 prep is heating up with a new series of 'Meet the App Store experts', starting in August

Hot on the heels of iPhone 15 rumors going into overdrive, Apple has announced that its 'Meet the App Store' sessions for developers are starting up again across August.

You can sign up and register at its Developer site for 53 online sessions that are going to be available around the world in countries such as the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Canada, the UK, China, and nine others.

These are meant to give developers help and guidance into how the App Store can work for them - they can look at refining their app's store page so more visitors can discover it, alongside being able to configure their game or app for certain events that Apple is holding.

While it's a useful way of helping developers realize how they can use these tools that Apple offers, we can't help but think that this is, not only great timing for iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and its other upcoming software updates, but for its upcoming iPhone 15 line.

Great timing for a busy fall

If a bunch of the rumors turn out to be true, it looks like September onwards is going to be a busy time for everyone involved. So with this seemingly in mind, Apple made sure to mention how this event could help developers, such as:

Explore how their app product page could be optimized

Use Game Center to boost discovery and engagement

They can learn how to measure users with App Analytics

Grow a potential subscription avenue for some apps

Refine their apps and games for in-app events held across the year

While helpful for developers, each of these points can also showcase how best these apps can look on an iPhone 15 and 15 Pro.

Apple's next flagship iPhone is rumored to feature a USB-C port and thinner bezels, while the 15 Pro Max may include a new lens for a better zoom-in experience for taking those close-up photos. Most, if not all of these features, could be showcased through an in-app event, for example.

Or for games, if the Dynamic Island is indeed coming to the whole line, new product pages with screenshots of different iPhone 15 models being used for the app could be great for discovery in App Analytics.

All of these features can help developers get ready for the new model, alongside iOS 17, and it's a bonus if their apps also work with iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and other platforms.

It's already looking to be an exciting September - but are you thinking of upgrading to one of the iPhone 15 models? Let us know in the iMore Forums as to what you're hoping to buy.