Apple TV+ has reportedly added Emmy winner Archie Panjabi to the cast of the upcoming thriller Hichack. The show will also star Idris Elba.

The new show, which doesn't yet have a release window for Apple TV+, will tell the real-time story of a flight that is hijacked on its way to London. Authorities on the ground will need to figure out what is happening onboard before the seven-hour flight comes to an end.

Elba will play the lead character Sam Nelson, an "accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing." Deadline reports that Panjabi will play Zahra Gahfoor, "a counter terrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation."

Panjabi previously won a supporting actress Emmy for her role in The Good Wife and was unsuccessful in two other nominations. As for the show itself, it's written by George Kay while Jim Field Smith will be in charge of directing the project.

While timings for the release of the new show aren't public, we do know that an Apple TV+ subscription will be required in order to watch it. Those with an Apple One subscription will also be good to go, too.

