What you need to know
- Archie Panjabi has reportedly signed on for Apple TV+ show Hijack.
- The show will star Idris Elba who will also act as executive producer.
Apple TV+ has reportedly added Emmy winner Archie Panjabi to the cast of the upcoming thriller Hichack. The show will also star Idris Elba.
The new show, which doesn't yet have a release window for Apple TV+, will tell the real-time story of a flight that is hijacked on its way to London. Authorities on the ground will need to figure out what is happening onboard before the seven-hour flight comes to an end.
Elba will play the lead character Sam Nelson, an "accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing." Deadline reports that Panjabi will play Zahra Gahfoor, "a counter terrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation."
Panjabi previously won a supporting actress Emmy for her role in The Good Wife and was unsuccessful in two other nominations. As for the show itself, it's written by George Kay while Jim Field Smith will be in charge of directing the project.
While timings for the release of the new show aren't public, we do know that an Apple TV+ subscription will be required in order to watch it. Those with an Apple One subscription will also be good to go, too.
If you want to enjoy Hijack in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Betas never stop: The Release Candidate for watchOS 8.6 is out now!
The Release Candidate of watchOS 8.6 is now available to developers.
Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.4 RC for public beta testers
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
WhatsApp is hard at work on an all-new Catalyst-based Mac app
WhatsApp is reportedly working on an all-new Mac app that will be built using Catalyst. The new app will be built on an equally-new iPad app.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.