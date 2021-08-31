Dubbed "the driving sim in your pocket," the game features 59 cars from companies like Abarth, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Porsche, and Toyota. Those cars will be racing around nine official tracks including Brands Hatch, Laguna Sec, and Imola.

Developer 505 Games has brought the hugely popular PC and console racer, Assetto Corsa, to mobile for the first time, with iPhone and iPad gamers able to enjoy the fast-paced racing sim.

Assetto Corsa Mobile brings you on track, offering multiple game modes, from the regular Free Practice to Classic Race and Time Attack, to new game mode exclusives, such as Overtake and Speed Camera modes.

Available in the App Store right now, the new racing simulator will set you back $4.99 which is a bargain considering the official cars and tracks involved.

