Assetto Corsa Time Attack ScreenshotSource: 505 Games

What you need to know

  • 505 Games has brought Assetto Corsa to iPhone and iPad.
  • Assetto Corsa Mobile features 59 officially licensed sports cars from Ferrari, Porsche, and more.
  • Racers will drive on nine official circuits including Brands Hatch and Imola.

Developer 505 Games has brought the hugely popular PC and console racer, Assetto Corsa, to mobile for the first time, with iPhone and iPad gamers able to enjoy the fast-paced racing sim.

Dubbed "the driving sim in your pocket," the game features 59 cars from companies like Abarth, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Porsche, and Toyota. Those cars will be racing around nine official tracks including Brands Hatch, Laguna Sec, and Imola.

Assetto Corsa Mobile brings you on track, offering multiple game modes, from the regular Free Practice to Classic Race and Time Attack, to new game mode exclusives, such as Overtake and Speed Camera modes.

Available in the App Store right now, the new racing simulator will set you back $4.99 which is a bargain considering the official cars and tracks involved.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

If you want to upgrade your iPhone and iPad gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. It could be the difference between life and death — in-game, of course!

Keen to flesh out your mobile gaming collection? Apple Arcade has a growing catalog of games — and they're all free once you pay for the $4.99 per month subscription. It's even cheaper if you take out the Apple One bundle and save on other subscriptions you might be paying for, too. It's a no-brainer for anyone already payiong for services like Apple TV+ and Apple Music!

Game on!

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade

Unlimited games, one price

Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.