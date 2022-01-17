What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a behind-the-scenes look at "El Deafo."
- Cece Bell, author and executive producer of the series, shares how the character became a superpower for her as a child.
Apple TV+ has shared a new behind-the-scenes look at its new animated series "El Deafo."
The video, which premiered on the Apple TV+ YouTube channel, features Cece Bell, the author and executive producer of the new animated series. You can learn more about Bell in the video below:
Cece Bell, author and executive producer of El Deafo, explains her childhood experience with hearing loss and how the character of El Deafo becomes a super power because of her differences.
The new animated series follows the story of Cece, a girl who loses her hearing and finds her inner superhero.
"El Deafo" follows perceptive young Cece (voiced by Finigan) as she loses her hearing and finds her inner superhero. Going to school and making new friends can be tough. Having to do both while wearing a bulky hearing aid on your chest? That takes superpowers! With a little help from her superhero alter ego El Deafo, Cece learns to embrace what makes her extraordinary.
The Apple Original series is executive produced and written by Will McRobb ("The Adventures of Pete & Pete," "Harriet the Spy"). Author Cece Bell executive produces and narrates the series. "El Deafo" is co-executive produced by Claire Finn for Lighthouse Studios and directed by Gilly Fogg ("Bob the Builder"), with Mike Andrews as composer and featuring original music by Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new series, you can check it out below:
"El Deafo" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to experience the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
