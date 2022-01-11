Streaming service Apple TV+ has signed a new creative executive in Germany with Dr. Franziska An der Gassen taking up the role in Germany. The former producer will report directly to Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe.

The move sees An der Gassen take up the post at Apple TV+ after roles at Constantin Film's Rat Pack Filmproduktion which included leading on shows, movies, and more according to a Variety report.

Before joining Apple TV Plus, the veteran producer served at Constantin Film's Rat Pack Filmproduktion in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently leading on series, feature films and TV movies. While there, she produced "The Placebo Effect" ("Kranke Geschäfte") for which she won best producer at the German Television Academy Awards in 2021 and was nominated for the Hamburg Producer Award at Filmfest Hamburg.

Apple TV+ continues to hire talent not just in front of the camera but in positions where people are making decisions about the kinds of content that will be produced as well. This latest move could open the door to new content being made available on the streaming platform that continues to do battle with the likes of Netflix.

