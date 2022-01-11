What you need to know
- Dr. Franziska An der Gassen has signed with Apple TV+ in the role of creative executive for Germany.
- An der Gassen switches from Constantin Film's Rat Pack Filmproduktion.
- The former producer will report to Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe.
Streaming service Apple TV+ has signed a new creative executive in Germany with Dr. Franziska An der Gassen taking up the role in Germany. The former producer will report directly to Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe.
The move sees An der Gassen take up the post at Apple TV+ after roles at Constantin Film's Rat Pack Filmproduktion which included leading on shows, movies, and more according to a Variety report.
Before joining Apple TV Plus, the veteran producer served at Constantin Film's Rat Pack Filmproduktion in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently leading on series, feature films and TV movies. While there, she produced "The Placebo Effect" ("Kranke Geschäfte") for which she won best producer at the German Television Academy Awards in 2021 and was nominated for the Hamburg Producer Award at Filmfest Hamburg.
Apple TV+ continues to hire talent not just in front of the camera but in positions where people are making decisions about the kinds of content that will be produced as well. This latest move could open the door to new content being made available on the streaming platform that continues to do battle with the likes of Netflix.
If you want to enjoy Ted Lasso and the rest of the current Apple TV+ hits in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple TV+ thriller 'Suspicion' premieres February 4, watch the trailer now
Apple TV+ has confirmed that highly anticipated thriller series 'Suspicion' will premiere on the streaming service on February 4.
Review: This Nintendo Switch bag can hold the dock, a controller, and more
While it doesn't offer the prettiest design, this Nintendo Switch bag does have ample room for you to tote your Switch and a few accessories while everything is slung over your shoulder.
Apple's AR/VR headset will reportedly use the same 96W charger as the MBP
Apple's rumored to be readying a mixed reality headset launch for this year and a new report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that it will require the same 96W USB-C power adapter as the current MacBook Pro.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.