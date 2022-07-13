I've messed around with gaming controllers for the iPhone, but no controller has done it better than the Backbone One. Between the controller and the app, it's an experience that's so good that it feels like what Apple should have built. Best of all, it's on a rare sale as a Lightning Deal at Amazon for $69.99 today for Prime Day. You'll need to be quick though since, as a Lightning Deal, the sale won't last long.

See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

The iPhone gaming controller Apple should have made

Backbone One | Was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon The Backbone One transforms your iPhone into a true portable gaming device that lets you play games from iOS, Apple Arcade, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Google Stadia, and Nvidia GeForce Now. $69.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a full review of the Backbone One, you can read the review I wrote back when I first got my hands on it. Thankfully, my opinion of the controller hasn't changed at all and I still think it's the best gaming controller for the iPhone I have ever seen.

One of the biggest gripes I've always had with gaming controllers for the iPhone are that they are good when you are playing a game...and that's about it. Most of the controller brands don't offer an app to navigate in to select a different game. You're stuck with this odd experience of jumping back out into your iPhone's home screen and flipping around for the next game.