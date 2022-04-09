Baseball on Apple TV Plus slaughtered by furious fans on opening night

Apple TV+ debuted its first-ever live sports on the platform last night, but its Friday Night Baseball offering has been absolutely slated by fans for a number of unfortunate reasons.

Apple aired two games, the New York Mets at the Washington Nationals at 7 p.m. ET and the Houston Astros at the Los Angeles Angels game at 9:30 p.m. ET.

As you might expect for a completely new platform showing Major League Baseball for the first time, smatterings of the chatter around the overall experience pertain to logging in to Apple TV+, creating an Apple ID, and getting the stream to work on various devices, on the whole, however, there don't seem to have been too many problems with folks finding the games, but it didn't work out for everyone:

I’ve never felt old until I couldn’t figure out how to watch baseball on Apple TV. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 9, 2022

Unfortunately, the problems really seem to have started when the games got going, with fans from every corner of the sport registering complaints about a swathe of different issues.

Outages

Plenty of fans reported outages of the stream during the game, notably during the Nationals Mets game which saw a large spike of reports on Downdetector.

Friday Night Baseball just crashed on me.



If Steve Jobs were running Apple, he’d be throwing a tantrum right now pic.twitter.com/UQ6dy3dWB9 — Kev 💭 (@homebrew_kev) April 9, 2022

Now I’m having connection problems too?? Fantastic — KFC (@KFCBarstool) April 9, 2022

Graphics

Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ has a distinctive graphics look that is very Apple. Some folks including viewers over at r/baseball on Reddit seem to have enjoyed the very minimalist graphics that didn't include a scrolling scoreboard, news, or any commercials plastered on the screen.

The Friday Night Baseball broadcasts on @AppleTV is using its own graphics package. Looks like they are going for a simple and effective look while also looking on-brand with Apple. #Baseball #MLB #Apple #Broadcasting pic.twitter.com/ZT0sTModDU — Caleb Bouchy (@CTreySports) April 8, 2022

Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ is already a cleaner experience. No major ad banners and IN YOUR FACE sponsorships, with a rough strike zone and probability stat on the corner.



Can y'all get NBA next! ❤️ THIS! @AppleTVPlus pic.twitter.com/tWIgbgNrvv — Brian Tong (@briantong) April 9, 2022

Not everyone was impressed however, some mocked the seemingly low-effort Mets starting lineup graphic:

Absolutely amazing graphics team over at Apple pic.twitter.com/T2SrWi0NVm — Mike C (@Canterino82) April 8, 2022

Interestingly, viewers over on the Apple TV+ Reddit marveled at the graphics, one commenting:

UI looks good. Stream is clean. I like the odds they show on the bottom right. I REALLY enjoy not seeing scrolling scores and news at the bottom.

Quality

Even fans who didn't enjoy the overall experience seemed pretty pleased with Apple's stream quality, lots of viewers over on Twitter were digging the 4K resolution.

MLB on Apple TV proves why not just baseball - but ALL sports should be in 4K full time. This is incredible ⚾️ — Reynold (@PressRey) April 9, 2022

This is ironic, given it's broadcast in 1080p. According to one Reddit user, developer mode on the Apple TV using a Mac via Xcode reveals the full quality details:

1080p native, 60fps, ~8 mbps (AVC H.264) video bitrate, ~256 kbps (AC3 Dolby Digital) audio bitrate.

Plenty of viewers were likely benefitting from upscaling.

Announcers

Oh boy. Despite some favorable comments on the broadcast graphics and some impressive quality, the overall reaction to Friday Night Baseball was dominated by the response to the commentary on the games, and the verdict was not good.

A huge number of tweets (with plenty of interaction in agreement) absolutely slated the Apple TV+ broadcast teams. One fan wrote:

Nah man I usually give these new booths a chance. But this Apple TV broadcast is basically a non baseball podcast over a baseball game.

Another said:

I'm sorry but these Apple TV plus announcers for Friday night baseball are absolutely terrible

I have never in 45 years watching baseball heard worse announcing than this gabfest on @AppleTV. Absolutely brutal. — Mike DiMauro (@BCgenius) April 8, 2022

This Angels/Astros #FridayNightBaseball is like the movie Space Camp but instead of students getting accidentally shot into orbit, it’s three randoms thrown into a broadcast booth as the door is locked. — Andy Shapiro (@andyshapiro) April 9, 2022

If this is how bad the Apple TV+ baseball "announcers" are gonna be just televise the game with no one talking because they've barely talked about this game — Greg (@Gregtalldude534) April 9, 2022

One viewer quipped "Someone tell the Apple TV announcers that there's a baseball game going on they're supposed to be talking about."

Watchers on Reddit expressed a similar sentiment, with criticism leveled at the announcers of both games. Fans lamented "awful commentary", with criticisms including that announcers were talking too much over the game, and that the levels of excitement didn't seem to match the play on the field. One viewer said a play-by-play announcer was getting too excited about routine events, while KFC Barstool lamented that there was "no enthusiasm" to the commentary, mocking a home run call:

WHAT a home run call by the AppleTV team. Goosebumps. Put it in the pantheon of baseball audio — KFC (@KFCBarstool) April 8, 2022

Other viewers were angry that the commentators talked extensively about Apple products, food, "their pets for five straight minutes", squirrels, and more. One viewer said, "I just had to listen to a conversation about a great throw by Brantley get broken up by talking about sunglasses."

Can I tell you how bad this AppleTV experience is? Sounds silly but I’ve almost stopped caring about the outcome. Win or lose we’ll always just remember this as the Apple debacle. If we win, great. If we lose, chalk the whole thing up as a failed experiment & move on. 🗑 — KFC (@KFCBarstool) April 9, 2022

@KFCBarstool said the last straw came when an announcer said "someone once said…availability…factors into ability," which may have been an attempt at the sports adage "the best ability is availability."