If you're working from the best MacBook or even have the latest iPad Pro (2021), then you know that these machines are made to help you be productive. But if you're working with just a single USB-C port, things can be a little difficult. That's why you need to grab a USB-C hub to maximize your efficiency, and the Belkin 11-in-1 MultiPort Adapter Dock is perfect for the job.

Normally priced at $100, the Belkin 11-in-1 MultiPort Adapter Dock is on sale for just $68.89, which is 31% off the standard cost. So now you can be more productive than ever for less.

Belkin USB-C Hub 11-in-1 MultiPort Adapter Dock | 31% off at Amazon

This hub provides you with 11 different ports to maximize the efficiency of your single USB-C port on the iPad or MacBook.

As much as we love Apple's latest MacBooks and iPad Pros, there's no denying it — only have one or two USB-C ports can hinder productivity levels. If you want to be productive, like with the older MacBooks with ports for everything, you'll need a USB-C hub or dongle. But with this 11-in-1 option from Belkin, it's the last one you'll need because it has everything you could ask for.

Belkin 11 In 1 Usb C Hub Multiport Adapter Dock LifestyleSource: Belkin

With the Belkin USB-C Hub 11-in-1 MultiPort Adapter Dock, you only need one USB-C port, so if you're on a MacBook with two ports, you can still charge while having the hub plugged in. In addition, you get a 3.5mm audio in/out, VGA, SD 3.0 or microSD 3.0 card readers, Gigabit ethernet, two USB-A 3.0, two USB-A 2.0, a 4K Display Port 1.2, 4K HDMI 1.4, and a 100W USB-C PD charging port. Phew, that's a mouthful! But as you can see, this single hub will give you everything you'd ever need while working on a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, and even an iPad Pro or iPad Air 4.

One of the flaws of the M1 Macs, like the MacBook Pro is the fact they can only support one external display. However, with the Belkin 11-in-1 MultiPort Adapter Dock, you can get around that limitation and have multiple displays working with your MacBook.

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Belkin 11-in-1 MultiPort Adapter Dock USB-C Hub, making it one of the best Prime Day MacBook deals. Looking for more savings? Make sure to hit up our other Prime Day deal roundups!

