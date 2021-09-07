A new James Bond documentary is now available free to all users on Apple TV, ahead of the debut of No Time to Die later this month.

As announced last week, the new 45-minute retrospective features Daniel Craig reflecting on 15 years (how has it been 15 years?) of playing James Bond. It includes never-before-seen archival footage from filming, as well as conversations with producers. The new show is available in 30 countries for one month, prior to the debut of No Time to Die, which is coming to the UK on September 30 and the U.S. on October 8.