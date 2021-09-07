What you need to know
- A new James Bond documentary is now available on Apple TV.
- Being James Bond is available free to all users.
- It comes with No Time to Die debuting later this month.
A new James Bond documentary is now available free to all users on Apple TV, ahead of the debut of No Time to Die later this month.
As announced last week, the new 45-minute retrospective features Daniel Craig reflecting on 15 years (how has it been 15 years?) of playing James Bond. It includes never-before-seen archival footage from filming, as well as conversations with producers. The new show is available in 30 countries for one month, prior to the debut of No Time to Die, which is coming to the UK on September 30 and the U.S. on October 8.
It has been reported on multiple occasions that Apple had been in talks to try and swipe NTTD from cinemas and pick it up for its Apple TV+ streaming platform. A report last year claimed Apple had floated an offer of $350-$400 million for the title. There are even reports that Apple simply tried to buy MGM a few years ago, which would have brought all the bond films to its platform:
As the report notes, MGM has reportedly considered a sale of its studio several times in recent years. Most notably, in 2018, it was reported that CEO Gary Barber was in unsanctioned talks with Apple in a deal worth more than $6 billion. Barber was fired over the conversations and the deal fell apart as a result. According to WSJ, MGM board chair Kevin Ulrich boasted to investors at the time that "he could sell MGM for more than $8 billion in two to three years" but its share price has fallen sharply since then.
You don't need Apple TV+ in order to watch the new James Bond doc, which as mentioned is available to stream for the next month!
