Amazon Prime Day has given us some great deals on MacBooks, like these best Prime Day MacBook deals, but there are also some must have accessories for Mac available if you've already got a Mac you're happy with, or you're looking to supplement a recent purchase. If you use any kind of external display or other Thunderbolt accessories, chances are you'll need a decent cable, so look no further than this Thunderbolt 3 cable from Belkin, currently 33% off and just $27.

This cable from Belkin works with any USB-C or Thunderbolt device including 4K and 5K displays, making it perfect for any Mac or PC as a workstation upgrade, it can transfer data at speeds of up to 40Gbps and provides 100W of power so you can use it charge your MacBook whilst you work. Why not check out these other must-have Mac accessories below:

FlePow USB-C Hub Multiport Adapter Dongle | 20% off at Amazon

This USB-C hub is especially great if you're working on a MacBook. It gives you seven more ports, including three USB 3.0, HDMI 4K, a microSD and SD card slot, and USB-C Power Delivery. Even with an iMac or Mac mini, having more ports is nice.

$19.99 at Amazon
Syntech USB C to USB Hub with 4 Ports | 25% off at Amazon

If you just need more standard USB-A ports, this hub does the job. It plugs into your USB-C port and provides you with four more standard USB-A ports for your favorite peripherals, like mice, keyboards, microphones, and more.

$11.19 at Amazon
KOMKI Webcam with Microphone Full 1080p HD with Privacy Cover and Tripod | 43% off at Amazon

This simple webcam has 1080p HD resolution with a 110-degree field of view, making it a big upgrade over the standard FaceTime camera on any Mac. You also have a nice built-in microphone, privacy cover, and a tripod.

$16.99 at Amazon
CMTECK USB Computer Microphone | 72% off at Amazon

This microphone looks a little odd, but it works and sounds good, and is highly rated on Amazon. It has a compact design with adjustable neck so you can easily position it as you see fit, and the cable length is 6-feet. It's plug-and-play, and there is a built-in mute button with LED indicator.

$12.79 at Amazon
Macally Full Size Mac Wired Keyboard | 33% off at Amazon

This full-size keyboard is wired and completely compatible with all Macs. It has ultra low-profile responsive keys, an ergonomic design with long USB cable, and it's very durable and even spill-resistant.

$19.99 at Amazon
Jelly Comb 2.4G Slim Wireless Mouse with Nano Receiver | 20% off at Amazon

This mouse has a slim but comfortable and ergonomic design that is also quiet, so you won't disturb others. It uses a nano receiver for a more stable and reliable connection, and it comes in a wide variety of colors, so pick your favorite!

From $8.79 at Amazon
Macally Silent Wired Mouse | 20% off at Amazon

Macally's silent wired mouse is for those who prefer to have a wired connection. It's slim, ergonomic, silent, and comes in a handful of different color options to best suit your tastes.

$11.99 at Amazon
AE WISH ANEWISH Bluetooth Mouse | 40% off at Amazon

Those who prefer Bluetooth want to pick this one up. It's slim, quiet, has wide compatibility, and connects via Bluetooth, so no extra receiver necessary.

$13.79 at Amazon
WisFox RGB Wireless Mouse | 24% off at Amazon

This cool mouse features RGB lights around the edges, giving you a cool light show while you work. It also connects via a wireless receiver.

From $13.49 at Amazon
FEISHUO Portable External Hard Drive USB3.0 SATA HDD Storage with Silicone Case | 20% off at Amazon

This external hard drive is protected with a silicone casing so it's anti-drop, shockproof and rainproof. You get an extra 120GB of storage with this base capacity.

$16.79 at Amazon

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.