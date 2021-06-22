Although USB-C and Thunderbolt are becoming more popular on devices, those won't be the only ports you need, especially when connecting to media devices. This makes connecting your MacBook to things like projectors, HDMI displays, TVs, or even legacy technology impossible without an adapter. At the same time, quality USB-C adapters can be a little on the pricey side. Belkin has you covered this Prime Day.

Belkin's USB-C multimedia adapter is down to $56, a 20% discount from its regular price, it's one of the best deals to accompany the best Prime Day MacBook deals you can buy right now.