Although USB-C and Thunderbolt are becoming more popular on devices, those won't be the only ports you need, especially when connecting to media devices. This makes connecting your MacBook to things like projectors, HDMI displays, TVs, or even legacy technology impossible without an adapter. At the same time, quality USB-C adapters can be a little on the pricey side. Belkin has you covered this Prime Day.
Belkin's USB-C multimedia adapter is down to $56, a 20% discount from its regular price, it's one of the best deals to accompany the best Prime Day MacBook deals you can buy right now.
Belkin's USB-C multimedia adapter | 20% off at Amazon
If you want to connect your MacBook Pro to any media device, chances are you're going to need some adapter. The Belkin USB-C multimedia adapter can convert a single USB-C port into a hub for VGA, HDMI, USB 3.0, and an Ethernet port. It truly is the easiest way to make sure you can connect to anything you need.
On top of having a VGA, HDMI, USB 3.0, and an Ethernet port, the adapter also has 100W of power delivery, meaning you can use it to charge devices via the USB port. Charge your iPad, iPhone, or any other device, and don't worry about needing a special cable to connect to your MacBook.
Belkin is known for making quality accessories — especially for Apple products — and its USB-C multimedia adapter is no exception. So don't sleep on this great deal, and make sure you can connect your MacBook to all your favorite devices. Whether it's for a movie night with friends or hooking up your MacBook to the projector for a big work presentation, you'll never have to worry about how you're going to connect your MacBook again.
