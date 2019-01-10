If you use your iPhone in your car for things like music, podcasts, or directions, you'll want some top-notch accessories to go with it. From a solid mount to keep your phone within reach but out of the way, to a charger that will keep your directions going and music playing through the last mile, these accessories are great for any traveler.
Mount up
TechMatte MagGrip air vent magnetic universal car mount
A good mount is an essential accessory for quick access to your iPhone if you need it while driving. The TechMatte MagGrip is a great option because it's very simple and easy to use. You clip it to one of your air vents, then it magnetically attaches when you touch your iPhone to
Durable charging
AUKEY Nylon Braided Lightning cable
AUKEY's Braided Nylon Lightning cable is a solid choice if you need a Lightning cable in your car. Its braided nylon offers protection against wear and tear over the course of the year, and speaking from experience, this is something you're definitely going to want, especially if you park your car outside.
Removable headphone jack
Apple Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter
If you need to connect a 3.5mm audio cable to your iPhone, Apple's adapter is a great, cheap option for doing so, whether you're sending audio to your car's stereo or plugging in your favorite pair of headphones.
Split it up
Belkin Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar
Belkin's Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar adapter gives you two Lightning ports to use with your iPhone, letting you, for instance, charge your phone through one port while using an audio cable with Apple's Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter to route audio for maps or music through your car's stereo.
Charge and go
Anker PowerDrive 2
Charge two devices at once through the dual USB-A ports on this car charger from Anker. With more than just power delivery in mind, Anker focuses on safety, with features like surge protection, temperature control, and more.
Whether you're planning a short hop around town or you're gearing up for a big trip, all of these accessories are excellent to have with you if you use your iPhone in your car. Of any of these, I'd get the Aukey Nylon Braided Lightning cable, a durable cable that, at six feet, should reach anyone in your vehicle who needs it for charging or sending audio or data through your car.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.