Best AirPlay 2 Soundbars

AirPlay 2, the audio "casting" feature found on the iPhone and Apple TV, provides clean wireless sound to the connected speakers in our homes, without all of the wires. AirPlay 2 also works with HomeKit in iOS 13, giving you the ability to set your speakers or soundbar to play your favorite tunes the moment you walk through the door. Here are our picks for the best of the bunch to help you decide which is right for your home theater.

AirPlay 2 takes music and video streaming to new heights with fast connections, in-sync high-quality audio, and completely wireless capabilities. AirPlay 2 also breathes new life into your speakers and soundbars through HomeKit automations and scenes, setting up scenarios where you can blast intruders with loud alarm sounds when your window opens at night. Ever dream of having your music play automatically when you arrive home from a long day of work? AirPlay 2 and HomeKit can also make this happen.

We love the Sonos Beam for its affordable price tag, sound quality, and its ease of use. This connected soundbar plays nicely with most audio services and voice assistants, making it one of the most flexible options around. The Sonos Beam also works with other speakers within the Sonos line, as well as with other AirPlay 2 speakers, giving you the ability to expand in the future.

Want a soundbar that offers the most bang for your buck? Then check out the Yamaha MusicCast 400. This soundbar not only delivers great sound, but it also comes with a powerful subwoofer which instantly upgrades your tv setup into a banging home theater. Whichever option you choose, AirPlay 2 is there to keep the tunes going across all the rooms in your home and keep your movie watching area nice and tidy.

