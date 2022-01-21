Best Alternatives to Apple AirPods iMore 2022
Apple's AirPods are a fantastic companion to your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, with super-fast pairing, superior functionality with touch controls, and access to Siri. AirPods are bound to please a lot of iPhone fans, but that doesn't mean that there aren't other options out there; in fact, there are all sorts of wireless earbuds that can help you bring sound on the go. Here are the best Apple Airpods alternatives.
- Closest to the original: Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones
- W1-chip enabled: Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones
- Great value: Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds; Alexa Built-In, True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case
- Newer Jabra Elite: Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds – True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case
- Premium workout headphones: Jaybird X4 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for Sport Fitness and Running
- Wireless Jaybird: Jaybird Vista True Wireless
- Tiny but powerful: Bose Sport Earbuds - True Wireless Earphones
Closest to the original: Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless EarphonesStaff Favorite
If you've always wanted a pair of truly wireless headphones, but the AirPods weren't right for you, the Powerbeats Pro are your salvation. With all the glory of Apple's H1-chip, you can the same amazing pairing process and compatibility that you've come to expect.
W1-chip enabled: Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones
Apple's cheaper wireless W1 headphones are the best option for users who need a more customized fit for their everyday earbuds and don't mind a neck wire. Eight hours of battery life should be more than enough for most daily use, and just five minutes of charge will give you an additional two hours of play. Plus, the BeatsX charge via a Lightning cable, so you don't need to carry around an extra charging cord.
Great value: Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds; Alexa Built-In, True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case
When it comes to features and price, the Jabra Elite 65t hits the nail on the head. With an IP55 water-resistant rating, An excellent app that lets you adjust the sound, fantastic sound, and 15-hour battery life between the buds and the case, The Jabra Elite 65t is a steal.
Newer Jabra Elite: Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds – True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case
The Jabra Elite 75t are a great upgrade from the 65t mode. With superb comfort, long battery life with USB-C charging, and a great bass-heavy sound overall. However, they lack a wireless charging case, and you can only use the right earbud independently.
Premium workout headphones: Jaybird X4 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for Sport Fitness and Running
Jaybird's latest earbuds are the best the company has ever made. The sound quality is fantastic, you'll get 8-10 hours of battery, and there's an IPX7 waterproof rating. These headphones regularly last me through two weeks of workouts, and the in-line playback/call controls along with the Jaybird app make for an exceptional, intuitive experience.
Wireless Jaybird: Jaybird Vista True Wireless
If you're not a fan of the neck cord, Jaybird still has you covered. The Jaybird Vistas are fantastic earbuds for those who like working out, thanks to their IPX7 water resistance rating. They also feature a solid, bass-heavy sound, great comfort, and charge over USB-C.
Tiny but powerful: Bose Sport Earbuds - True Wireless Earphones
The SoundSport Free is Bose's first attempt at truly wire-free earbuds, and boy, do they deliver! The sound quality is fantastic as always, the fit is good, and you've got IPX4 water resistance, so you can sweat all you want.
The same, but different
If you don't want to pay the Apple price, there are plenty of true wireless earbuds. The closest alternative to the AirPods are the Powerbeats Pro because they use the same H1 chip made by Apple. They fit better and sound a little better than the original AirPods, but will cost you about the same moolah.
If you don't mind a neck cord, I'm rather fond of the JayBird X4. JayBird's app is fantastic, and the battery life is truly outstanding. Whether you're looking for a truly wireless experience or you don't mind a neck cord, there are plenty of these best Apple Airpods alternatives that will allow you to listen to your favorite tunes.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You don't need AirPods to have AirPods — check out these copycats
AirPods and AirPods Pro are expensive and although the design was heavily questioned when they first came out, plently of other companies have started to make AirPods lookalikes. Here are the best fake AirPods you can buy right now.
Don't need fancy headphones? A good pair of cheap earbuds can do the trick
While fancy headphones have their time and place, having a cheap pair of earbuds can make travelling around a lot easier than carrying around big expensive headphones.
Don't want to drop big $$$ on AirPods? Here's your solution.
Love the look of AirPods but not the price tag? We don’t blame you, which is why we put this list together to help you get the AirPod look for less!