Best Alternatives to Apple AirPods iMore 2022

Apple's AirPods are a fantastic companion to your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, with super-fast pairing, superior functionality with touch controls, and access to Siri. AirPods are bound to please a lot of iPhone fans, but that doesn't mean that there aren't other options out there; in fact, there are all sorts of wireless earbuds that can help you bring sound on the go. Here are the best Apple Airpods alternatives.

The same, but different

If you don't want to pay the Apple price, there are plenty of true wireless earbuds. The closest alternative to the AirPods are the Powerbeats Pro because they use the same H1 chip made by Apple. They fit better and sound a little better than the original AirPods, but will cost you about the same moolah.

If you don't mind a neck cord, I'm rather fond of the JayBird X4. JayBird's app is fantastic, and the battery life is truly outstanding. Whether you're looking for a truly wireless experience or you don't mind a neck cord, there are plenty of these best Apple Airpods alternatives that will allow you to listen to your favorite tunes.