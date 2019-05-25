Apple discontinued its Thunderbolt Display a couple of years ago, with the sentiment that plenty of third-party options exist for Mac users out there. There are rumored plans for Apple to re-enter the stand-alone monitor space someday, but that likely won't be for a while. If you're looking for an external display for your Mac right now, here's a list of monitors that won't disappoint!

Thunderbolt 3 vs. USB-C

USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 both utilize the same reversible port, which can lead to a lot of the confusion surrounding the two protocols. While a USB-C port and Thunderbolt 3 port look the same, Thunderbolt 3 has some extra hardware compared to the more widely-adopted USB-C. The biggest and most significant difference is that Thunderbolt 3 was developed by Intel and offers high-bandwidth data transfers between devices, with maximum transfer rates of 40Gbps — on a plain USB-C connection you won't get transfer rates this fast.

If your workflow needs the fast transfer speeds or daisy-chaining capabilities of Thunderbolt 3, I would suggest the LG UltraFine 4K Display which has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and an additional 3 USB-C ports, giving you a ton of space to plug in your favorite accessories.

If you don't need the extra benefits that come with Thunderbolt 3, the LG 27UK850-W is one of the best USB-C monitors for Mac users around — I even use one myself. It comes with USB-A and HDMI ports, has a fantastic looking display, and can even provide power for every MacBook except the 15-inch MacBook Pro, making it a solid choice for the majority of people.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.