The Apple Watch Series 6 continues where last year's Series 5 left off with a similar design, faster processor, improved water resistance, and the addition of blood oxygen monitoring. Like the previous-gen device, prices start at $399. If you're looking to pick up the new device, we're rounding up all of the best ways to purchase the Apple Watch Series 6 below.

Apple just took the wraps off its all-new Apple Watch Series 6 , the latest iteration of its wrist-worn wearable device, at its September 15 event in Cupertino. The device is already available for pre-order with devices shipping next week alongside the new Apple Watch SE .

Apple's Series 6 wearable maintains the 40mm and 44mm sizes of the previous-gen Series 5 with edge-to-edge OLED displays. The system on a chip powering the device is the S6 with an updated W4 chip for improved wireless connectivity and battery performance. The device runs Apple's latest watchOS 7 software. All in all, it's easily the most advanced Apple Watch ever made.

The Apple Watch Series 6 was only just announced so any purchases will be pre-orders until devices start shipping. Given the unusual circumstances we find ourselves in, shipping times may start slipping soon and in-store availability may be scarce so you want to place an order as soon as possible to avoid delays.

Best Cheap Apple Watch Series 6 Deals

The Apple Watch Series 6 is a new release, so any deals will be few and far between for a little while. Below are the best places to buy the new device currently if you want to get your hands on one as soon as possible. We will update the list with additional retailers as they begin stocking the device and continue to add any deals, promotions, or bundles on a regualr basis as they become available.

Apple Watch Series 6 | $399 at Apple Apple is the first retailer to allow pre-orders of the new Apple Watch Series 6, so place your order now to prepare for Friday's release! Ordering at Apple also lets you use Apple Watch Studio to choose your preferred case and band combination. $399 at Apple

Learn more about the Apple Watch Series 6

Not sure which Apple Watch is the right device for you? Take a look at our Apple Watch Series 6 coverage for all you need to know about the 2020 model. If it's not quite right for you, our guide to the best Apple Watch deals can help you find a bargain for your wrist no matter which model you want to go for.

Keep in Touch Sign up now to get the latest news, deals & more from iMore! I would like to receive news and offers from other Future brands. Yes No I would like to receive mail from Future partners. Yes No Sign Me Up No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.