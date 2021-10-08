It's been an unusual launch for the Apple Watch Series 7 this year. The device was unveiled back at Apple's September event with a vague "later this fall" release window and minimal information on pricing.
However, we now know that Apple Watch Series 7 can be ordered online from October 8 and will begin shipping a week later on October 15. If you're looking for the best place to buy Apple Watch Series 7, we've got you covered. We'll keep this page updated as new retailers begin offering the device and any Apple Watch Series 7 deals crop up.
Apple Watch Series 7 | From $399 at Apple
You can, of course, go straight to the source for your Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order. It retails for $399 for the entry-level GPS-only model with Cellular-enabled configurations also available.
Apple Watch Series 7 | From $399 at Amazon
Amazon is now listing the Apple Watch Series 7 with various size and color configurations that will soon be available to pre-order there.
Apple Watch Series 7 | From $399 at Walmart
Walmart has an Apple Watch Series 7 landing page up right with links for the actual product set to go live later today.
Apple Watch Series 7 | From $399 at Best Buy
Best Buy is now promoting the Apple Watch Series 7 with pre-order links not yet active. We'll update this list when the Series can be purchased there.
Apple Watch Series 7 | Save $200 on two
We know that AT&T is extending its existing Apple Watch deal to the Series 7 meaning you will be able to save $200 when you buy two there. Both have to be on qualifying installment plans on two new lines or a new line and an upgrade.
While some pretty wild rumors swirled around the Apple Watch Series 7 before its unveiling, the device Apple revealed looks remarkably similar to the Apple Watch Series 6 that came before it.
The Series 7 comes in some new hues and has a slightly larger display at 41mm or 45mm, though it retains the rounded shape of its predecessors. That larger display does, however, allow for some exclusive new watch faces that make the most of the extra real estate as well as a full-size QWERTY keyboard for composing quick text replies.
Other notable improvements include a more crack-resistant glass screen and an IP6X dust resistance rating, a first for Apple Watch, meaning you can be confident using your Series 7 at the beach. That's on top of the already-stellar 50M water resistance rating.
Apple Watch Series 7 maintains the 18-hour battery life of its predecessor while charging 33% faster, according to Apple.
If you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, it's worth checking out our Apple Watch Series 7 vs Apple Watch Series 6 guide for the low-down on all of the major similarities and differences.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
