When you think of great accessories that will make your iPod touch experience the best it can be, you think of just a few things; great headphones or speakers, and great battery extenders. What's a more perfect way to extend your battery life than with a battery that doubles as a case?

Finding a battery case for your iPhone is a relatively simple task: in fact, we here at iMore really love our battery cases. When Apple announced the updated iPod touch 7, the first thing we did was search for battery cases for it.

Since the iPod touch 7 is the same exact size as the iPod touch 6, you would have thought there'd be dozens of them still on the market, but surprisingly, no. I've searched far and wide to find a selection of iPod touch 7 cases that'll charge your battery as you blast your tunes, and your pickings are pretty much non-existent.

Case makers and designers are seriously losing out on not bringing back their old iPod touch battery cases for the new iPod touch 7. In fact, there appears to be only one battery case on the market today that fits the iPod touch 7.