Want to jam out to your favorite tunes on your Apple Watch? Apple's Beats X are the best Bluetooth headphones to do exactly that.

On a walk or most all-purpose activities with just an Apple Watch as a companion, I'd rock Apple's Beats X headphones. The combination of battery life, lightweight fit, W1 chip for easy connectivity, customizable fit, and lack of necessary accessories (like a charging case) make them an easy sell. And with Amazon frequently selling pairs around $100, they're cheaper than other great wireless headphones in the genre.

Why the Beats X are the best

Picking a set of headphones for your Apple Watch is a bit different than your iPhone or Apple TV. If you're planning on listening to music directly on your watch, chances are you're out and about with your iPhone either at home or inaccessible. That could mean a walk around your neighborhood or a quick workout session at the gym; either way, you'll want headphones that are light, sound-isolating without completely drowning out the outside world, fit well, connect to your Apple Watch easily, and have enough battery life that you can enjoy your adventure without fretting that your devices will cut out.

Apple's $149.95 Beats X hit all of these criteria and more, providing an instant connection to your Apple Watch and its music through the company's W1 chip. Though the buds are still attached to each other by a wire and two weighted remotes, the Beats X headphones are more comfortable and last longer than Apple's equally great AirPods (our wire-free pick).

They also charge via Lightning cable — no micro-USB needed — and stay safe around your neck (or your wrist) while not wearing them by the earbuds magnetically snapping together.

Given their size and shape, the Beats X doesn't have the best sound quality in the world — sound tends to be a little tinny and bass-heavy, and you can't tweak the sound on an Apple Watch the way you might on your iPhone.

But losing a little in sound quality is worth it for a rock-solid Bluetooth connection and super-easy pairing process. They also benefit from having a noise-isolating fit, thanks to customizable earbuds. Though they're not machined as smartly for your ears as any number of wingtip-bud systems, they fit much better than most buds of their size — without making your ears exhausted from weight or girth.

Beats X aren't sweat-proof or waterproof, and we have gym-specific recommendations below. I have used them on a number of occasions while skating or lifting without issue, but knowing Apple's issues with its actual sweat-resistant PowerBeats, I haven't risked anything too sweat-intensive. (I'm not going to bring them to hot yoga, for instance.)

I've been using the Beats X for just under a year since their release in February 2017, and I frequently choose them for everyday adventures over my AirPods, sport headphones, and even heavy-duty over-ear headphones. I've even used them in lieu of my noise-cancelling headphones on a plane when my packing space was at a premium; they weren't perfect, but they were a great deal better than my AirPods would have been.

Making these headphones an even better deal is their frequent price discount on Amazon — I haven't seen them sold above $110 in the last year, and often as low as $100.

In short: If you want a set of headphones that plays nicely with your Apple Watch and works well in most every environment and in most every ear shape, Apple's Beats X are the ones to buy.