Best Buy's latest sale is live with discounts on tech, major home appliances, and more. The Great Summer Save is a three-day sale set to last only through Sunday night, July 26. That means you'll need to shop soon if you want to score these savings, especially considering items have the potential of selling out at any moment. Best Buy offers free shipping on orders of $35 or more, though free in-store and curbside pickup are still options as well.

There are several must-see deals within Best Buy's 3-day sale, such as this selection of discounted Fire TV edition smart TVs starting at just $99.99. There are 4K models starting at just $229.99. These TVs have all the functionality of Amazon's Fire TV Stick built-in so you can stream shows and movies from services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video without needing to plug in any streaming device.

Smart home essentials are on sale currently too, such as this Philips Hue smart lighting kit that's now $60 off and down to $129.99 or Simplisafe security systems which are now discounted by up to $185 while supplies last.

Another opportunity this weekend can be found in Best Buy's major appliances section. Right now washers and dryers are on sale from $429.99 each while the store is also offering up to $700 off Samsung French door refrigerators, as well as 24-month financing on appliance and Geek Squad purchases of $999 and up when you place your order using the My Best Buy credit card.

Be sure to browse through the full sale for a better look at the deals available this weekend. As we mentioned above, Best Buy offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more. If your order is under the $35 minimum, you could choose free in-store pickup or curbside pickup during checkout to skip the $5.99 shipping charge.