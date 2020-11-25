The Neato Robotics Botvac D4 is an impressive Wi-Fi robot vacuum cleaner. The only thing more impressive is this Best Buy Black Friday deal, where customers can save a massive $180, gravving the D4 for just $250.

This saving on the Neato D4 is the best reduction we've seen by far, it hasn't been below $300 since September.

The Neato D4 works on hard floors and carpets and uses LaserSmart tech to map your entire house. It can even see in the dark and is capable of avoiding obstacles. It has a 75-minute battery and voice control, as well as an app that you can use to schedule cleaning and set up virtual boundaries. The app offers users a lot of convenience, allowing you to control its actions and schedule cleaning from literally anywhere in the world, as well as setting up no-go lines that will keep the vacuum out of certain parts of your house.

The D4 will also return itself to its charging base whenever the battery gets low, so you never have to worry about it going dead. The vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as Apple Watch, Android Wear, IFTTT, and Neato Chatbot for Facebook. The Neato D4 also features a combo brush and a high-performance filter. Thanks to its square design, that brush is 70% larger than round vacuums, and of course, means it can get into corners that other models can't. As mentioned, the last time the Neato D4 went on sale was in September, when it was priced at $299. That means this latest saving is a whole $50 more off compared to the previous reduction, meaning there's never been a better time to snag.