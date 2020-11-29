If you're shopping for Cyber Monday sales on electronics right now, you are very smart. Best Buy is having a Flash sale that ends tonight. One of Best Buy's amazing deals includes the SanDisk Extreme, which is a USB-C external SSD hard drive. You can get the 1TB model for just $120, which is more than half off the normal price of $250.
Storage for days
SanDisk Extreme
Storage has never been cheaper. This SanDisk deal makes having backups a bargain.
$120
$250 $145 Off
Everyone should have an external hard drive, even if the only reason you have one is to keep a backup of your computer. With Time Machine on the Mac, you can set up an automatic backup system to ensure that you always have a copy of your files if something goes wrong. SanDisk makes some of the most popular external hard drives around. They're rugged and have fast USB-C transfer speeds.
One of iMore's writers, James Bricknell, recently told me that his daughter dropped this exact model, which has a water resistance rating of IP55, into his teacup and it didn't affect it in the least. Now if that's not a positive review, I don't know what is.
The SanDisk Extreme has read speeds of up to 550MB/s and uses 128-bit AES encryption software. It uses USB-C to connect to devices, but also comes with a USB-C-to-USB-A adapter.
Though it holds a lot of storage, the SanDisk Extreme is very small. Smaller than an iPhone. It also has a convenient hole so you can clip a carabiner to it and clip it to your computer bag or backpack.
The SanDisk Extreme has a variety of storage options, and all of them are on sale for an incredible discount, ranging from 250GB for $27 off to 2TB for $220 off.
This specific Cyber Monday deal also includes a $25 gift card that you can put toward a Shutterfly purchase, or you can pick an 8x8 photo book. Don't forget to take advantage of these extra savings. It's a great idea for a Christmas present for someone important in your life.
More Cyber Monday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.