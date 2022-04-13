If you use your iPad for more than just gaming and Facebook, you need tools to keep up with your workload. The iPad has never shipped with a calculator app for some strange reason. However, the App Store got you covered whether you need something rudimentary or something that's capable of complex, scientific functions. Check out these great calculator apps to help you stay productive on your iPad.
PCalc
PCalc is one of the most robust and customizable calculator apps around. If you're an engineer, scientist, student, or need to deal with some heavy expressions in your daily life, then PCalc is where it's at.
It features buttons and options for advanced calculations, as well as an optional RPN mode and a rich history that you can edit and change. You can undo and redo, and it even supports hexadecimal, octal, and binary calculations.
Calzy
Calzy is one of the best-looking calculator apps on the market, even winning an Apple Design Award back in 2018. It's extremely powerful, too, with all your day-to-day mathematical calculation needs covered.
One clever feature is the app's "Memory Area" which allows you to save multiple numerical values for reuse later, and the app supports tons of iPad technologies like Slide Over and Split View, drag and drop customizable Apple Pencil 2 gestures, and more.
Calcbot 2
Calcbot offers pretty much everything you'd want from a calculator, and a bit more. It's super easy to use with several themes to choose from with common scientific functions available in addition to regular calculations.
While the free features will likely be enough for most people, there are some neat extras unlocked with a $2 in-app purchase. These include conversions for 500 units across various categories, including auto-updating currency rates, plus a history tape for easily referring back to a previous calculation.
Microsoft Math Solver
You might not have considered running a Microsoft-made calculator app on your Apple-made iPad, but the company's Math Solver is definitely worth considering. It's an entry-level educational app for solving math and science problems and is a great tool for actually understanding math rather than just punching numbers into a calculator.
You can use it to scan handwritten math problems, draw equations on screen with Apple Pencil, or type using the built-in calculator, and the app will help you to solve it with detailed step-by-step explanations.
Desmos Graphing Calculator
If you need a graphing calculator for school or work, you probably already own a dedicated device, but the Desmos Graphing Calculator app is worth picking up for when you don't have that handy.
The iPad's large screen gives you much more space for graphing algebraic equations, plus the graphs can be animated, with support for sliders, points of interest, and tables.
All-in-one Calculator
Want an iPad calculator app but don't want to spend a dime? You can get one with the All-in-one Calculator, which is free to use and doesn't include any in-app purchase since it is ad-supported.
It offers support for all of your everyday math needs plus unit and currency conversion. There's also support for working out useful health metrics like BMI, financial tools like interest or profit calculators, or DIY and construction material estimates.
Spotlight search
Though iPadOS 15 does not have a built-in calculator, it does have a built-in calculating function that's handy for quick equations and conversions: Spotlight search! Go ahead, swipe down on any Home screen, and type "2 + 2" in the search bar. Sure enough, the answer's there for you.
Spotlight Search will also follow the proper order of operations if you need to perform some more complex calculations, and if you need to know how many British pounds it is to the U.S. dollar, just type something like "$5 in £" and it'll come up with the result.
By our calculations
The lack of a built-in calculator app on iPad doesn't mean you have to reach for your iPhone every time you want to work something out. The above selection represents our pick of the best iPad calculator apps, but the App Store is chock-full of options for you to choose from.
Updated April 2022: Updated for iPadOS 15.
