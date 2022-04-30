Best Car Mounts for iPhone iMore 2022
Why do you need an iPhone car mount? It's now illegal in most places to hold your phone and use it while you drive. Using one of the best car phone mounts is vital if you want to use your iPhone while driving, whether it's to answer calls, play music, or get directions. A great overall option is the Kenu Airframe+. Here are some of the best iPhone car mount options you can buy.
- Best overall: Kenu Airframe+ Vent Mount
- Most reliable: iOttie Easy One Touch 5 - Black
- Best MagSafe option: Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe - silver
- Most perfect fit: ProClip Mounting Solutions Adjustable iPhone Holder
- Most heavy-duty: RAM X-Grip Large Phone Mount with RAM Snap-Link Tough-Claw
- Best value: Logitech Drive One-touch Mount - Silver
- Best wireless charging: Totallee Wireless Car Charger - Black
- Coolest looking: Night Ize Steelie - Silver
Best overall: Kenu Airframe+ Vent Mount
The Kenu Airframe+ is one of our favorite iPhone car mounts. It's affordable, installs easily into your car's vent without blocking airflow, and can expand to hold even bigger-sized devices. The sides clamp on to your iPhone to give it a secure fit, and you won't have to worry about your device falling while you're driving.
Pros:
- Secure
- Easy to install
- Expandable
Cons:
- Angle not adjustable
Most reliable: iOttie Easy One Touch 5 - Black
The iOttie Easy One Touch 5 is a great, reliable car mount. As mentioned in our review, we love how it cradles the iPhone securely and has such a strong suction cup. The adhesive dashboard pad means you'll always have a smooth surface to mount on, and we found it quite easy to set up and install. You can adjust your iPhone to just the right angle with one hand. It actually fits just about any smartphone, even with a case on, and the magnetic cord organizer is a nice touch.
Pros:
- Secure cradle grip
- Adjustable arm
- Easy set up
- Fits any smartphone
- Magnetic cord organizer
- One-handed operation
Cons:
- Needs smooth surface
- Dashboard pad can be hard to remove
Best MagSafe option: Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe
If you have an iPhone 12 series handset or newer, you can use all of the best MagSafe accessories, including the Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe. As described in our review, it's dead simple to use, your iPhone will just snap into place. Just be sure that if you're using a case, you use a MagSafe-compatible case. Otherwise, the magnetic mount won't be strong enough.
Pros:
- Easy to use
- Reliable
- Adjusts to different angles and orientations
Cons:
- Need to have iPhone 12 or newer
- Must use a MagSafe-compatible case (or no case)
Most perfect fit: ProClip Mounting Solutions Adjustable iPhone Holder
ProClip offers custom mounting solutions that you build on its site. You enter your iPhone model and vehicle make, and ProClip's site points you to the specific mounts you need to mount your iPhone in your car correctly. They can get a little pricey, but it's worth it for the last mount you'll need (in this vehicle and with this phone, anyway).
Pros:
- Perfect fit
- Customized
Cons:
- May need to replace for new phone
Most heavy-duty: RAM X-Grip Large Phone Mount with RAM Snap-Link Tough-Claw
This well-built iPhone car mount is made from aluminum composite and stainless steel, with a strong, adjustable arm that lets you orient your iPhone any way you like. If you like using a heavy-duty case on your iPhone, this mount can handle it just fine.
Pros:
- Built to last
- Adjustable arm
Cons:
- Pricey
Best value: Logitech Drive One-touch Mount - Silver
Logitech's Drive iPhone car mount fits in the car air vent, and all it takes is a twist to attach or remove. It has a strong magnet and will work with any iPhone model as long as you have a metal case or metal inserted into it.
Pros:
- Works with any model phone
- Powerful magnet
- Bargain price
Cons:
- Need metal on the back of your phone
Best wireless charging: Totallee Wireless Car Charger - Black
Since the iPhone 8 and newer models support wireless charging, the Totallee Wireless Car Charger is the perfect way to mount your iPhone and juice it up during your commute. Simply attach the mount to your car vent, lay your iPhone on the mount, and start charging your battery in a jiffy. The arms automatically move into place to hold your iPhone securely, which is such a nice touch, as mentioned in our review. The ball-and-socket joint lets you angle your iPhone in any direction.
Pros:
- Charges iPhone wirelessly while mounted
- Works with any size phone
- Arms open and close automatically (or with a touch of a button)
- Can adjust to any angle
Cons:
- Pricey
Coolest looking: Night Ize Steelie - Silver
If you're looking for a magnetic iPhone car mount with a small footprint, then the Steelie is the best. There are several configurations, but the basic one is a small magnetic ball that attaches to your dashboard and a little magnetic circle that adheres to your iPhone case. The magnet is powerful, and you can orient your iPhone in any way you like.
Pros:
- Aesthetically appealing
- Universal fit
- Orient phone any way you want
Cons:
- Must have metal on the back of your phone
Mount that phone
These are the best car mounts for your iPhone. They'll keep your phone out of your hands while you're driving (and hopefully a ticket off your record!), and they'll let you check directions and more on the go.
We've used the Kenu Airframe+ through several iPhone generations. It adjusts to any size. The vent clip rotates and adjusts to fit both standard and thick vent slats. Since it doesn't rely on a magnet, you don't need any special metal case or plate on your iPhone. You can even take it out of your car, stick a credit card into the vent clip, and voila! You have a kickstand for watching videos. It only weighs an ounce, so you can easily stick it in your bag or pocket. Plus, the Kenu Airframe+ has a lifetime warranty. If you're looking for the best magnetic car mount for iPhone or the best MagSafe car mounts, we've rounded up those as well.
