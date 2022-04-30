Best Car Mounts for iPhone iMore 2022

Why do you need an iPhone car mount? It's now illegal in most places to hold your phone and use it while you drive. Using one of the best car phone mounts is vital if you want to use your iPhone while driving, whether it's to answer calls, play music, or get directions. A great overall option is the Kenu Airframe+. Here are some of the best iPhone car mount options you can buy.

The Kenu Airframe+ is one of our favorite iPhone car mounts. It's affordable, installs easily into your car's vent without blocking airflow, and can expand to hold even bigger-sized devices. The sides clamp on to your iPhone to give it a secure fit, and you won't have to worry about your device falling while you're driving. Pros: Secure

Easy to install

Expandable Cons: Angle not adjustable

Best overall Kenu Airframe+ Vent Mount Simply works There are no bells and whistles here, but this simple iPhone car mount does the job well. $20 at Amazon

$20 at Walmart

Most reliable: iOttie Easy One Touch 5 - Black

The iOttie Easy One Touch 5 is a great, reliable car mount. As mentioned in our review, we love how it cradles the iPhone securely and has such a strong suction cup. The adhesive dashboard pad means you'll always have a smooth surface to mount on, and we found it quite easy to set up and install. You can adjust your iPhone to just the right angle with one hand. It actually fits just about any smartphone, even with a case on, and the magnetic cord organizer is a nice touch. Pros: Secure cradle grip

Adjustable arm

Easy set up

Fits any smartphone

Magnetic cord organizer

One-handed operation Cons: Needs smooth surface

Dashboard pad can be hard to remove

Most reliable iOttie Easy One Touch 5 - Black Every angle Hold just about any smartphone in any case at your preferred angle. $25 at Amazon

Best MagSafe option: Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe

If you have an iPhone 12 series handset or newer, you can use all of the best MagSafe accessories, including the Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe. As described in our review, it's dead simple to use, your iPhone will just snap into place. Just be sure that if you're using a case, you use a MagSafe-compatible case. Otherwise, the magnetic mount won't be strong enough. Pros: Easy to use

Reliable

Adjusts to different angles and orientations Cons: Need to have iPhone 12 or newer

Must use a MagSafe-compatible case (or no case)

Best MagSafe option Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe - silver MagSafe-compatible This dead-simple little car mount is engineered with official MagSafe technology. $40 at Amazon

$40 at Apple

Most perfect fit: ProClip Mounting Solutions Adjustable iPhone Holder

ProClip offers custom mounting solutions that you build on its site. You enter your iPhone model and vehicle make, and ProClip's site points you to the specific mounts you need to mount your iPhone in your car correctly. They can get a little pricey, but it's worth it for the last mount you'll need (in this vehicle and with this phone, anyway). Pros: Perfect fit

Customized Cons: May need to replace for new phone

Most perfect fit ProClip Mounting Solutions Adjustable iPhone Holder Custom fit It's the best fit you can get for your current model phone, but keep in mind that it may not fit your future phones. $40 at ProClip

Most heavy-duty: RAM X-Grip Large Phone Mount with RAM Snap-Link Tough-Claw

This well-built iPhone car mount is made from aluminum composite and stainless steel, with a strong, adjustable arm that lets you orient your iPhone any way you like. If you like using a heavy-duty case on your iPhone, this mount can handle it just fine. Pros: Built to last

Adjustable arm Cons: Pricey

Most heavy-duty RAM X-Grip Large Phone Mount with RAM Snap-Link Tough-Claw Rugged This super-tough heavy-duty iPhone car mount is built to handle whatever you throw its way. $68 from Amazon

$61 from Walmart

Best value: Logitech Drive One-touch Mount - Silver

Logitech's Drive iPhone car mount fits in the car air vent, and all it takes is a twist to attach or remove. It has a strong magnet and will work with any iPhone model as long as you have a metal case or metal inserted into it. Pros: Works with any model phone

Powerful magnet

Bargain price Cons: Need metal on the back of your phone

Best value Logitech Drive One-touch Mount - Silver Great value As long as you have metal on the back of your phone, this is an inexpensive and reliable way to mount any phone. $5 at Amazon

Best wireless charging: Totallee Wireless Car Charger - Black

Since the iPhone 8 and newer models support wireless charging, the Totallee Wireless Car Charger is the perfect way to mount your iPhone and juice it up during your commute. Simply attach the mount to your car vent, lay your iPhone on the mount, and start charging your battery in a jiffy. The arms automatically move into place to hold your iPhone securely, which is such a nice touch, as mentioned in our review. The ball-and-socket joint lets you angle your iPhone in any direction. Pros: Charges iPhone wirelessly while mounted

Works with any size phone

Arms open and close automatically (or with a touch of a button)

Can adjust to any angle Cons: Pricey

Best wireless charging Totallee Wireless Car Charger - Black Juice up You might as well charge up while you drive, and this iPhone car mount/wireless charger makes it easy. $69 at Amazon

Coolest looking: Night Ize Steelie - Silver

If you're looking for a magnetic iPhone car mount with a small footprint, then the Steelie is the best. There are several configurations, but the basic one is a small magnetic ball that attaches to your dashboard and a little magnetic circle that adheres to your iPhone case. The magnet is powerful, and you can orient your iPhone in any way you like. Pros: Aesthetically appealing

Universal fit

Orient phone any way you want Cons: Must have metal on the back of your phone