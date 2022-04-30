Totallee Wireless Car ChargerSource: iMore

Why do you need an iPhone car mount? It's now illegal in most places to hold your phone and use it while you drive. Using one of the best car phone mounts is vital if you want to use your iPhone while driving, whether it's to answer calls, play music, or get directions. A great overall option is the Kenu Airframe+. Here are some of the best iPhone car mount options you can buy.

Best overall: Kenu Airframe+ Vent Mount

Kenu Airframe+

The Kenu Airframe+ is one of our favorite iPhone car mounts. It's affordable, installs easily into your car's vent without blocking airflow, and can expand to hold even bigger-sized devices. The sides clamp on to your iPhone to give it a secure fit, and you won't have to worry about your device falling while you're driving.

Pros:

  • Secure
  • Easy to install
  • Expandable

Cons:

  • Angle not adjustable

Best overall

Kenu Airframe Plus in black

Kenu Airframe+ Vent Mount

Simply works

There are no bells and whistles here, but this simple iPhone car mount does the job well.

Most reliable: iOttie Easy One Touch 5 - Black

Iottie Easy One Touch 5 Phone Sans Case

The iOttie Easy One Touch 5 is a great, reliable car mount. As mentioned in our review, we love how it cradles the iPhone securely and has such a strong suction cup. The adhesive dashboard pad means you'll always have a smooth surface to mount on, and we found it quite easy to set up and install. You can adjust your iPhone to just the right angle with one hand. It actually fits just about any smartphone, even with a case on, and the magnetic cord organizer is a nice touch.

Pros:

  • Secure cradle grip
  • Adjustable arm
  • Easy set up
  • Fits any smartphone
  • Magnetic cord organizer
  • One-handed operation

Cons:

  • Needs smooth surface
  • Dashboard pad can be hard to remove

Most reliable

Iottie One Touch 5 Render Cropped

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 - Black

Every angle

Hold just about any smartphone in any case at your preferred angle.

Best MagSafe option: Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe

Belkin Car Vent Mount Pro With Magsafe

If you have an iPhone 12 series handset or newer, you can use all of the best MagSafe accessories, including the Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe. As described in our review, it's dead simple to use, your iPhone will just snap into place. Just be sure that if you're using a case, you use a MagSafe-compatible case. Otherwise, the magnetic mount won't be strong enough.

Pros:

  • Easy to use
  • Reliable
  • Adjusts to different angles and orientations

Cons:

  • Need to have iPhone 12 or newer
  • Must use a MagSafe-compatible case (or no case)

Best MagSafe option

Belkin Car Vent Mount Pro Magsafe

Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe - silver

MagSafe-compatible

This dead-simple little car mount is engineered with official MagSafe technology.

Most perfect fit: ProClip Mounting Solutions Adjustable iPhone Holder

Proclip iPhone car mount

ProClip offers custom mounting solutions that you build on its site. You enter your iPhone model and vehicle make, and ProClip's site points you to the specific mounts you need to mount your iPhone in your car correctly. They can get a little pricey, but it's worth it for the last mount you'll need (in this vehicle and with this phone, anyway).

Pros:

  • Perfect fit
  • Customized

Cons:

  • May need to replace for new phone

Most perfect fit

ProClip custom iPhone car mount

ProClip Mounting Solutions Adjustable iPhone Holder

Custom fit

It's the best fit you can get for your current model phone, but keep in mind that it may not fit your future phones.

RAM X-Grip Large Phone Mount

This well-built iPhone car mount is made from aluminum composite and stainless steel, with a strong, adjustable arm that lets you orient your iPhone any way you like. If you like using a heavy-duty case on your iPhone, this mount can handle it just fine.

Pros:

  • Built to last
  • Adjustable arm

Cons:

  • Pricey

Most heavy-duty

Ram Mount Universal X

RAM X-Grip Large Phone Mount with RAM Snap-Link Tough-Claw

Rugged

This super-tough heavy-duty iPhone car mount is built to handle whatever you throw its way.

Best value: Logitech Drive One-touch Mount - Silver

Logitech +Trip One-Touch Smartphone Airvent Magnetic Car Mount

Logitech's Drive iPhone car mount fits in the car air vent, and all it takes is a twist to attach or remove. It has a strong magnet and will work with any iPhone model as long as you have a metal case or metal inserted into it.

Pros:

  • Works with any model phone
  • Powerful magnet
  • Bargain price

Cons:

  • Need metal on the back of your phone

Best value

Logitech +Trip One-Touch Smartphone Airvent Magnetic Car Mount

Logitech Drive One-touch Mount - Silver

Great value

As long as you have metal on the back of your phone, this is an inexpensive and reliable way to mount any phone.

Best wireless charging: Totallee Wireless Car Charger - Black

Totallee Wireless Car Charger

Since the iPhone 8 and newer models support wireless charging, the Totallee Wireless Car Charger is the perfect way to mount your iPhone and juice it up during your commute. Simply attach the mount to your car vent, lay your iPhone on the mount, and start charging your battery in a jiffy. The arms automatically move into place to hold your iPhone securely, which is such a nice touch, as mentioned in our review. The ball-and-socket joint lets you angle your iPhone in any direction.

Pros:

  • Charges iPhone wirelessly while mounted
  • Works with any size phone
  • Arms open and close automatically (or with a touch of a button)
  • Can adjust to any angle

Cons:

  • Pricey

Best wireless charging

Totallee Wireless Car Charger

Totallee Wireless Car Charger - Black

Juice up

You might as well charge up while you drive, and this iPhone car mount/wireless charger makes it easy.

Coolest looking: Night Ize Steelie - Silver

Nite Ize Steelie Dash Mount

If you're looking for a magnetic iPhone car mount with a small footprint, then the Steelie is the best. There are several configurations, but the basic one is a small magnetic ball that attaches to your dashboard and a little magnetic circle that adheres to your iPhone case. The magnet is powerful, and you can orient your iPhone in any way you like.

Pros:

  • Aesthetically appealing
  • Universal fit
  • Orient phone any way you want

Cons:

  • Must have metal on the back of your phone

Coolest looking

Nite Ize Steelie Dash Mount

Night Ize Steelie - Silver

Irresistible style

Your car is your pride and joy. When just any ordinary iPhone car mount won't do, this chill sphere is sure to please.

Mount that phone

These are the best car mounts for your iPhone. They'll keep your phone out of your hands while you're driving (and hopefully a ticket off your record!), and they'll let you check directions and more on the go.

We've used the Kenu Airframe+ through several iPhone generations. It adjusts to any size. The vent clip rotates and adjusts to fit both standard and thick vent slats. Since it doesn't rely on a magnet, you don't need any special metal case or plate on your iPhone. You can even take it out of your car, stick a credit card into the vent clip, and voila! You have a kickstand for watching videos. It only weighs an ounce, so you can easily stick it in your bag or pocket. Plus, the Kenu Airframe+ has a lifetime warranty. If you're looking for the best magnetic car mount for iPhone or the best MagSafe car mounts, we've rounded up those as well.

