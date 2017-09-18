What's the best car mount for iPhone? Here's are our picks!

iPhone X and iPhone 8 are here, and that means you'll need a handy way to tote them around in your car. Check out any one of these awesome mounts and go hands-free on the road!

Logitech Drive One-Touch smartphone car mount

If you prefer a dashboard or windshield mount, you need to consider Logitech Drive One-Touch (about $40). With one quick twist, it mounts to your dashboard or your windshield, and it can be removed just as easily. This mount is ideal for those who use multiple vehicles and need the car mount to transfer easily; it's also great for single-vehicle households with multiple drivers.

Your iPhone will stay securely in view, thanks to the magnetic universal adapter, which works well through most cases. The only downside is that Logitech only supports horizontal or vertical placement. It does not turn, swivel, or offer an alternate angle. As long as you are satisfied with your iPhone's position, this won't be an issue, but it's good to know in advance.

TechMatte MagGrip air vent magnetic universal car mount

TechMatte's air vent mount is inexpensive and well-reviewed, so you may actually end up buying one for all of your favorite drivers. It even doubles as a kickstand for your iPhone when you take it out of the car. It's like getting two gadgets for the price of one!

The TechMatte MagGrip clips easily onto most air vents and keeps your iPhone easily in sight. No dashboard or windshield space is taken up and no view is obstructed. The mount itself doesn't swivel, but your iPhone is easy to reposition in spite of powerful magnets.

TechMatte's mount is as easy and as simple as it gets, and it's only $8!

iOttie Easy One Touch 3 (V2.0) universal car mount phone holder

To avoid magnets and adapters altogether, take a look at the $25 iOttie Easy One Touch. With one push of your finger, your iPhone locks into place, and with another push, releases. This new and improved version has extra space for larger phones while keeping the side arms minimal and away from your screen. The sticky gel pad on the base and included dashboard pad make it easy to attach the mount to your your dashboard or your windshield.

The telescopic arm adds another inch of space between your iPhone and the mount for better viewing. That arm also pivots up and down 180 degrees while allowing you to fully adjust the position of your iPhone. If you're on the road for hours on end and regularly switching drivers, the ability to adjust your car mount this much is absolutely necessary. iOttie is secure enough to withstand whatever bumps and turns your commute throws at you and your iPhone won't budge one bit.

ProClip mobile mounting solutions

For a completely customized car mount, direct your attention to ProClip. They offer a two-part car mount solution that you customize for your specific needs. Firstly, you select your iPhone model from the menu, and indicate whether or not you want to factor in the case you use. You'll be given a variety of six to eight images to choose from with specs and details for each phone holder offered.

Once you've decided on your iPhone holder, you move on to the custom mounting base. Select the kind of base you want (dashboard, pedestal, and so on) and select the vehicle you drive. The bases you will be selecting from are designed to snap into the seams of your dashboard or grip the necessary panels, so no sticky pads or bolts are necessary. Eliminate the guessing by customizing every aspect of your car mount and know that it's going to fit just the way you want it to.

Pricing starts around $30 depending on which iPhone model you have.

Ram Mount Universal X

The Ram Mount Universal X is as heavy duty as they come. Made from composite and stainless steel, this mount could outlast your vehicle. On rough terrain like construction sites or off road adventures, your iPhone will stay in place and the industrial strength suction cup will stay exactly where you installed it. The installation is quick, clean, and ideal for windshield mounting.

The arm and iPhone holder are adjustable to any angle that works for you. The spring loaded holder has rubber coated tips so your phone won't be damaged, and even the thickest case will fit. It's easy to lock your iPhone in and just as easy to remove it. In spite of the heavy construction of the overall mount, it doesn't obstruct your view in the slightest. It may be a little pricy at $50, but it's definitely worth it.

Spigen Kuel AP12T

Spigen's newer mount, the Kuel AP12T, is a relative facsimile of the iOttie Easy One Touch, but it comes in a little less expensive and significantly sturdier, according to Amazon reviewer "Bill".

"As soon as I held the Spigen the one thing I noticed is this feels very sturdy, and the tolerances are much tighter than the iOttie."[sic] (Amazon reviewer "Bill ")

The $19 Kuel is a dashboard mount that adheres via suction cup, and it can be oriented just about any way you like, with an telescopic arm and rotating head that lets you mount your phone the way you want to. The one-touch systems makes mounting and unmounting your iPhone easy — you just have to press it in and the arms automatically lock it in place.

The Kuel is perfect for anyone who needs a sturdy mount that won't get its jimmies rustled when you hit a bump.

What do you use?

If you've got a favorite car mount for your iPhone, even if it didn't make this list, let us know all about it in the comments!