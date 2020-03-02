Best Cases for the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 iMore 2020
Ultimate Ears recently refreshed its line of Bluetooth speakers, including its super popular Boom 3. The Boom 3 speaker is rocking a fresh look, slightly updated specs, and a lower price. If you're planning to pick up the new Ultimate Ears Boom 3 or you already own one, you'll definitely need a case to protect your investment. Here are some of the best cases currently on the market.
- Classic look: Aenllosi Hard Storage Case
- Colorful protection: Co2Crea Hard Travel Case
- More for less: Co2Crea Hard Case
- Ditch the bulk: TXEsign Speaker Case
- Sound all 'round: Esimen Speaker Case
Classic look: Aenllosi Hard Storage Case
Nothing says classic quite like black on black! Aenllosi's hard storage case is a minimalist's dream with its durable, no-frills design. The case promises to protect your Ultimate Ears Boom 3 from bumps and scratches without taking up too much space in your tech bag.
Colorful protection: Co2Crea Hard Travel Case
Co2Crea has managed to create a carrying case that isn't just nice to look at but will also provide a much-needed sense of security when it comes to your brand new Boom 3. The case's hard exterior is shockproof, water-resistant, and dust-proof, so your device will be protected while on the go. You can also pick from six interior colors to match the color of your speaker or your outfit of the day.
More for less: Co2Crea Hard Case
Keep all your accessories in one place with the tackle box-inspired design of Co2Crea's hard carrying case. The case will protect your speaker from bumps, dents, and scratches while providing extra space for your cables, charging base, or even your keys. The case also comes with a protective flap between the storage compartment and the speaker to prevent your accessories from damaging your speaker.
Ditch the bulk: TXEsign Speaker Case
The TXEsign Portable Speaker case is water-resistant and fits snugly around the Boom 3 without adding extra bulk to the device. The soft lightweight case is made of lycra and neoprene and promises to cushion your speaker in the event of accidental bumps or drops. The TXEsign also includes a detachable zipper pouch made to protect your charger cable and adapter along with any small accessories you're looking to take with you.
Sound all 'round: Esimen Speaker Case
The unique and rugged design of Esimen's portable speaker case allows you to protect your device without inhibiting its sound. Clip the case on your backpack during your next hike or while walking around campus to get great sound without having to worry about bumps and scratches.
Protect your sound!
There you have it; these are the best cases I've found for the Ultimate Ears Boom 3. Keep in mind, no matter which option you go with, your device will be protected from bumps and scratches, but my personal favorite is definitely the Aenllosi Hard Storage Case because of its simple and ultra-protective hard case design. If you're looking for a tough case that's easy to carry around in your hand or your backpack, this might be the case for you.
However, if you'd prefer a soft case for your speaker, then the TXEsign Case is the way to go. The softer case will protect your Boom 3 while significantly reducing the likelihood of damaging the other tech gear in your bag during long trips.
